Everything went right for the Miami Dolphins this week.

They took care of business, beating the Browns 20-3, and benefitted from the Broncos and Colts losing games they probably should’ve, or at least, could’ve won. If Miami beats the Jets next week and the Broncos lose, the Dolphins will make the playoffs at 9-8.

Given that the team started 2-6, being alive in the season’s final week is an accomplishment. Is that somewhat of an empty victory if they ultimately fall short? Yeah, probably, but we can discuss all of Miami’s failings during the offseason.

For now, let’s dive into the Dolphins’ win against the Browns — a sloppy and poorly played game on both sides. However, without Tua Tagovailoa, the Dolphins finally figured out how to produce some offense with a backup quarterback.

Miami still can’t run the ball (19 RB carries for 33 yards), but Tyler Huntley finishing 22-of-25 for 225 yards and one touchdown while adding 52 yards and one touchdown on the ground is — by far — the Dolphins’ best backup quarterback performance this season.

How did the Dolphins and Huntley do it? Let’s find out.

Dolphins All-22 Review vs. Browns

Tyler Huntley’s Big Day

Before diving into the film, it’s important to contextualize just how good Huntley was on Sunday.

Huntley finished with 0.24 EPA per dropback, the highest mark by a Dolphins backup in the McDaniel era. It’s the first time a Dolphins’ backup quarterback has finished with a positive EPA per DB in that span. The next closest was Skylar Thompson against the Vikings in 2022 (-0.01).

It’s also tied for the sixth-best mark in a game this season from any Dolphins quarterback, with Tua Tagovailoa occupying the top five spots. In Huntley’s previous starts, he had a -0.37 and -0.07 EPA per DB against the Titans and Colts, respectively.

The most surprising part of Huntley’s performance was it should mostly attributed to personal growth on Huntley’s part, not something Miami changed schematically. Sure, there were small tweaks.

The most notable one was the increase in under-center plays. The Dolphins ran 17 plays under center, their sixth-most of the season, accounting for 0.82 EPA per dropback. Ironically, the Dolphins’ most under-center snaps came in one of Huntley’s other starts vs. the Colts.

Miami ran 31 snaps from under center in that game — the most of the McDaniel era — but only finished with a -0.84 EPA per dropback. Huntley’s timing on under-center-play-action looks was way off in that game, but that wasn’t the case Sunday.

Really good to see him hit these layups off of PA — these were misses in his last start. pic.twitter.com/PwVpSJFvmN — Dante Collinelli (@DanteCollinelli) December 30, 2024

Watch Huntley sell the fake, plant his back foot, and then drive this ball right to Tyreek Hill, who is running the bang-post route. There’s nothing overly special about making this throw or read, but Huntley missed so many opportunities like this in his previous starts.

Huntley was also pushing the ball downfield on these reps. Huntley’s 11-yard average depth of target on those reps is tied for the fourth-highest mark of the season.

That’s a pretty small sample size because Miami doesn’t throw many under-center-play-action passes — just 42 all season. Still, it was an easy way for Miami to get the ball downfield with a backup quarterback.

The other small change was Miami’s increased use of empty formations. This is less of a Huntley-specific trend and more of a season-wide one. The Dolphins used empty on 32.4% of snaps against the Browns, their fifth-highest mark of the season.

However, five of Miami’s top six empty usage rates have come since Week 10. The only outlier is the team’s Week 2 loss against Buffalo. Empty allowed Huntley to get a clear picture of the defense pre-snap and make confident decisions post-snap.

His best throw of the day came from empty. The Dolphins faced third and 8 and were still up just 6-3 in the third quarter.

Best throw of the day. 3rd and 8, and throws a rope to Cracraft. pic.twitter.com/N2wRQtDVZA — Dante Collinelli (@DanteCollinelli) December 30, 2024

Huntley fired this rope to River Cracraft, converting a critical first down on Miami’s eventual touchdown drive. The empty formation and motion gave Huntley clear man-coverage indicators, so he knew he could beat the safety with the ball to Cracraft.

The other big part of Huntley’s success was his running ability. He led the Dolphins in rushing yards (52) on just seven carries. Huntley isn’t better than Tua, but he does add a different spice to the offense with his athleticism.

Miami’s first touchdown was a run by Huntley, and it came off a play-action slide concept the Dolphins run quite a bit. Cleveland does a nice job crashing down on the running back and covering the slide route by Julian Hill.

With everything covered, Huntley uses his legs to get outside and then makes a creative open-field move to get into the end zone.

Andddd he did some nice things with his legs. pic.twitter.com/6Xe5l2Wg7s — Dante Collinelli (@DanteCollinelli) December 30, 2024

Huntley took four sacks on Sunday but avoided a bunch more and produced positive plays with his scrambles. Scrambling is one of the most valuable plays, by EPA per play, in all of football, and it’s something completely unavailable to the Dolphins when Tua plays.

If Huntley is forced to start next week, the Dolphins would be wise to call a few designed quarterback runs, but I’ve been petitioning them to do that since Huntley signed with the team, so I won’t be holding my breath.

Has Miami Solved the Backup QB Riddle?

The backup quarterback has been a huge talking point all season for obvious reasons, and as we covered above, Huntley had the best performance by a Dolphins backup in the last three years.

This follows reporting by Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald that the Dolphins have already expressed interest in bringing Huntley back for the 2025 season. So, the long, national nightmare is over, right?

Perhaps, but I’m not entirely convinced. For starters, the Cleveland Browns are not a serious football team right now. Beating up on them isn’t impressive.

Also, the Dolphins need more than most teams from their backup quarterback.

Assuming Tua doesn’t play next week, he’ll have made just 11 starts this season. He’s made more than 13 starts just once (17 last year) since entering the league and has an extensive injury history, going all the way back to college.

Miami’s backup can’t be a “break in case of emergency” player — they should be expected to get somewhere between three and five starts.

Huntley’s play against the Browns gives me enough confidence to say he should be brought back to compete for the QB2 job next season. Plus, he might have a chance to strengthen his resume next week.

However, it would be a huge mistake not to explore other options through free agency, the trade market, and the draft. Backup quarterback play is highly volatile (it’s part of the reason they’re backups in the first place), so assuming Huntley is the guy off of one or two good games is akin to burying your head in the sand.

That’s what the Dolphins did this past offseason, and it’s a significant reason they don’t control their own destiny heading into Week 18. Doing it again would be gross negligence.