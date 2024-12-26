The Miami Dolphins, a franchise with a storied past, find themselves in a familiar predicament as the 2024 NFL season draws to a close. With a 7-8 record, their playoff aspirations are hanging by a thread, reliant not only on winning their remaining games but also on favorable outcomes elsewhere in the league. This scenario has become all too common for the Dolphins, who often depend on external factors rather than securing their destiny through consistent performance.

Historically, the Dolphins have experienced both peaks and valleys. The early 1970s were a golden era, highlighted by back-to-back Super Bowl victories in 1972 and 1973, including the NFL’s only perfect season in 1972. However, since the retirement of legendary quarterback Dan Marino, the franchise has struggled to recapture that dominance. Over the past 30 years, Miami has managed just four playoff victories, with the most recent win occurring in 2000. This 24-year drought is currently the longest active postseason winless streak in the NFL.

The term “Same Old Dolphins” has become a common catchphrase among fans, encapsulating the team’s recurring inability to seize control of their playoff fate. Season after season, Miami finds itself in scenarios where victories alone aren’t enough; they must also rely on other teams’ losses to sneak into the postseason (much in part due to their own failures to succeed). This pattern points to deeper issues within the organization, including inconsistent play, questionable decision-making (on and off the field), and a failure to perform in critical moments.

The 2024 season has seen no regress of these struggles. Despite a roster boasting talent, the best defensive play in 20 years, and quarterback Tua Tagovailoa, the Dolphins have faltered in key games. Injuries, particularly to Tagovailoa, have further hampered their efforts, leading to a mid-season slump that jeopardized their playoff chances.

Head coach Mike McDaniel, in his third season with the team, has faced scrutiny as the season has deteriorated. When questioned about his job security, McDaniel remained unfazed, emphasizing his commitment to supporting his players. However, the team’s lack of progress and tendency to repeat past mistakes have raised questions about the direction of the franchise.

The Dolphins’ reliance on external help to reach the playoffs is a symptom of a larger issue: the inability to consistently win crucial games. This dependency not only frustrates the fan base but also undermines the team’s confidence and development. To break this cycle, Miami must address several key areas:

Strengthening the Offensive Line: Protecting the quarterback and establishing a reliable running game is essential. The offensive line has been a point of concern, and improvements here could lead to more consistent offensive production. Maintaining Player Health: Injuries have derailed promising seasons. Implementing better training and recovery protocols could help keep key players on the field (less veteran rest days as star receiver Tyreek Hill has noted). Inability to Play Complimentary Football: The Dolphins’ first complete game came this past week vs the 49ers, 16 weeks into the season. One game the offense performs without the help of the defense, the next week it’s the opposite, and then some weeks its even the special teams. Instilling a Winning Culture: It is crucial to change the mindset from hoping for favorable outcomes to creating them through performance. This cultural shift starts with leadership and permeates the entire organization.

As the Dolphins prepare for their Week 17 matchup against the Cleveland Browns, they are favored to win, which would keep their slim playoff hopes alive (barring a Broncos and Chargers win Saturday). However, even with a victory, they will need assistance from other teams to secure a postseason berth. This familiar scenario underscores the necessity for Miami to take control of its destiny in future seasons, shedding the “Same Old Dolphins” moniker and building a team capable of consistent success.

In conclusion, the Miami Dolphins’ recurring reliance on external factors to reach the playoffs highlights systemic issues that need addressing. By focusing on internal improvements and fostering a culture of accountability and excellence, the Dolphins can aspire to return to the glory days of their past and end the cycle of near misses that have plagued the franchise for decades.