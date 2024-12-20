With the 2024 Miami Dolphins season winding down and ending here in the next few weeks, many fans are upset and disappointed that they will not make the playoffs. And they are looking to place blame as to why.

Many fans are upset with the general manager.

Many fans are upset with the quarterback, Tua Tagovailoa.

Many fans are upset with the offensive line play.

Many fans are upset with the special teams’ play.

While all of those things are important and a big reason this season has failed, the Miami Dolphins’ most significant problem is with their head coach, Mike McDaniel.

He just isn’t good at his job.

Some guys just aren’t cut out to be NFL head coaches. Bill Arnsparger, Norv Turner, Dave Wannstedt, Buddy Ryan, Dom Capers, and Romeo Crennel are just a few brilliant NFL minds who were great assistant coaches or coordinators but failed miserably as head coaches.

Mike McDaniel is a name you can probably throw in that group.

We now have a three-year sample size of McDaniel as a head coach, and the arrow is pointed down.

It’s trending the wrong way. Things aren’t getting better. They are getting worse.

Of the 32 NFL head coaches in the NFL currently, McDaniel is in the bottom ten, and he may be in the bottom five.

Very few first-time NFL head coaches walk into a situation where the team they are taking over is coming off a 10-win and 9-win season and got two future Hall of Fame players added to his roster in the first two seasons in Tyreek Hill and Jalen Ramsey.

He also added superstars like Bradley Chubb and Terron Armstead to his roster.

Arguably, the most talented Miami Dolphins roster since the Shula years. And he has nothing to show for it.

Not a division title.

Not a playoff win.

Nothing. Nada. Zilch. Zero.

And it goes beyond not winning on the field. Let me point out the ways.

Sticking by Danny Crossman and making excuses for him whilst his special teams unit fails year after year, week after week, is head-scratching. Fire Crossman already.

Miami’s special teams have arguably been the worst in the NFL the past three seasons, and McDaniel does nothing about it. Results do not seem to matter, and Crossman gets a free pass. Do you think Shula would stand for this? Do you think Jimmy would stand for this? Do you think someone like Belichick or Parcells would stand for this? Of course not.

At this point, it’s silly to be upset with Crossman (he is bad at his job as well), and the anger fans have should be directed at the guy who keeps him employed (i.e., Mike McDaniel).

One of the big in-game decisions NFL head coaches have are challenges and when to throw the red flag. Coming into the 2024 season, Mike McDaniel was ranked DEAD LAST among NFL coaches, only winning 3 of 13 challenges with a .231%; this year, Mike is 1 for 2 on challenges, which has him at a .285%, still dead last in the NFL.

Let’s discuss his team’s record against good teams. In 2023 and 2024, Mike McDaniel’s Miami Dolphins were 1-10 against teams with a record over .500 and 16-4 against teams with a record of .500 or worse. With all of Miami’s talent and all of the money they have spent to bring in and keep talent, this record is horrible.

It’s shockingly bad and honestly a fireable offense because the NFL is a results-oriented business, and the results just aren’t there.

We can discuss how Mike McDaniel’s offense has gone from wild, exotic, and exciting to bland and boring. They used to make multiple big plays a game. Have they made a big play this season since Week 1 vs. Jacksonville, when Tua hit Tyreek for a long pass?

With three meaningless games left to play, the team went from the #1 rushing offense in 2023 to the second-worst in 2024.

Every other coach and coordinator has caught on to Mike McDaniel’s offense, and he has yet to adjust or come up with a counter-move to keep his offense moving and evolving.

McDaniel was brought here as an “offensive genius” (really, folks, we need to stop with the genius label until these guys actually win something; he was never a genius), and if his offense is failing and just ordinary, then that is a huge problem.

I could go on with endless examples of McDaniel’s poor clock management and how he wastes timeouts and has horrible end-of-half and end-of-game clock management, but I have to get to be tonight and don’t want to list the 20+ examples of this he has had through three seasons.

I could go on and on about how Tua has low-key thrown McDaniel under the bus multiple times, saying that the plays are too complicated and too many guys are in motion for him to get to the line of scrimmage, make sure the blocking assignment is good, and to audible out if necessary.

I could go on and on about how the Dolphins are viewed as a “soft” team around the league, to the point former players (and even current players who have joined the Dolphins from other teams) have said that. The reason they are soft is that they don’t play a physical style of football (which is not what McDaniel wants), and they just don’t push the players hard in practice (notice how many veteran rest days Dolphins players get in training camp compared to to other teams. It’s a lot more.)

McDaniel’s teams are unprepared when they play good teams.

McDaniel is unprepared on the sideline. (For example, on Thanksgiving night, getting a delay of game on 4th and 4 when he was shoulder-to-shoulder with the ref and didn’t realize he had to call a timeout, so he took a delay of game on 4th down.)

As the offseason approaches, I know we Dolphins fans will get excited when Miami signs this or that guy in March, and we think the team will have improved.

With ten draft picks currently, Miami will select some guys that the fan base loves. Fans will be excited about the new young players added to the roster in late April.

Come summertime, when everyone is making their 2025 season predictions, some outlets and media talking heads will shout on TV, Radio, or their Podcast, “Hey, watch out for the Dolphins. This may be their year.” Fans will get their expectations sky-high.

But just know (and I take no joy in saying this), come September, when the games are for real, the Dolphins have no chance of being successful with Mike McDaniel as their head coach.

That isn’t a prediction…that’s a SPOILER!

In this league, you cannot overcome a bad head coach, and Mike McDaniel is a bad head coach who is not good at his job. And we now have a three-year sample size showing that.