Dan Graziano of ESPN is reporting that people he’s talking to around the league are all monitoring the situation with the Dolphins and if a poor end to the season would result in Stephen Ross firing Mike McDaniel. McDaniel would surely get interviews for another job if he were on the open market. The Jets and Saints have already fired their coaches, and there are expected job openings with the Bears and Jaguars. And the Raiders, Browns, Bengals, Giants, Panthers, and Cowboys could have job openings in a month.

Graziano said: Again, this is outside speculation from people I’m talking to around the league, rather than anything that definitely will or should happen. But some have their eye on Miami and wonder whether there’s a change if things end badly this season, though Mike McDaniel did sign an extension in August. I think Tampa Bay was another such place a few weeks ago, but now that the Buccaneers are back in first place in the NFC South, moving on from Todd Bowles feels unlikely.

McDaniel’s first two seasons as head coach of the Dolphins resulted in Miami going to the playoffs in back to back seasons. But, to put that in context, in 2022, Miami was 8-3 and in first place in the AFC East before a late-season collapse, and in 2023, they were 9-3 before they collapsed. Both collapses resulted in wild card spots and road playoff games in which Miami lost both.

This season, Miami is 6-7 and will most likely miss the playoffs entirely. A lot of the blame is falling on general manager Chris Grier and head coach Mike McDaniel, as there was no plan in place for if/when superstar quarterback Tua Tagovailoa were to get injured, which he did week 2. Miami went 1-3 in that stretch, derailing their entire season.

McDaniel just signed a hefty contract extension in August, and it would be surprising for Ross to move on from him after one poor season. However, Ross is 84 years old and wants to see this team win in his lifetime. He just sold a minority interest in the team to private equity, and he wants to keep the organization’s value as high as possible, and losing seasons does not help that.

If the Dolphins were to lose their last four games or go 1-3 in those four games and end up with only 6 or 7 wins and near double-digit losses, I don’t think it is out of the realm of possibility if Stephen Ross blows it up and gets rid of Chris Grier and Mike McDaniel. I still find it unlikely, though.

And the million dollar question is whether Ross would fire McDaniel and keep Grier around. I know many fans can’t fathom that happening, but it wouldn’t be shocking if it did as Ross has been very loyal to Chris Grier for many years.