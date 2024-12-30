Miami Dolphins fans hoping for the playoffs should be a happy bunch today. The Dolphins went into the weekend needing several things to happen and for once the ball bounced the Dolphins way.

Things started well on Saturday when the Cincinnati Bengals knocked off the Denver Broncos in a thrilling overtime victory. A Denver win would have ended Miami’s playoff dreams.

Sunday rolled around and the unlikely happened in the 1:00 window when the 2-13 New York Football Giants dropped 45 points on the Indianapolis Colts to hand the Colts the one loss that the Dolphins needed, thus eliminating Indianapolis from playoff contention.

The Dolphins then took care of their own business in the 4:00 window by going into Cleveland with a backup quarterback knocking off the Browns 20-3.

The National Football League has released the schedule for the final weekend of the season. Those of us with tickets to the MetLife Takeover were anxious to find out when the Dolphins will play their game.

One thing the NFL is good at is keeping the league in the spotlight. There is not a month on the calendar when the NFL doesn’t have something going on to keep fans interested. January has playoff football, February has the Super Bowl, March has the combine, April brings the NFL draft, schedule release drops mid May, June, July, and August brings OTAs, Mini camps and training camps leading into the September through December regular season.

The league took the same approach for week 18, keep the fans engaged, right up to game number 272 on Sunday night.

The AFC North gets the spotlight on Saturday where the Ravens will take on the Browns at 4:30 and the Steelers will take on the Bengals at 8:00 pm. If the Ravens win then the division crown and the three seed goes to Baltimore. Should Baltimore stumble against the Browns then the Steelers will have a chance to win the division in the evening game. The Bengals have to win in order to stay in the playoff conversation. If the Bengals win they will have to wait until Sunday to see their fate. It’ll be interesting to see what Pittsburgh does should the Ravens hand the Browns, which is more than likely what’s going to happen. Pittsburgh will still have seeding to play for as a win would keep them in 5th seed with a trip to Houston as opposed to Baltimore.

On Sunday, the NFC gets the 1:00 window. The last spot will be determined during this time as the Buccaneers and Falcons compete for the last spot. It’s pretty simple math. If the Bucs beat the Saints or the Falcons stumble against the Panthers then the NFC South goes to them as well as a home wildcard game. If the Bucs lose and the Falcons win then the same becomes true for Atlanta.

The NFL keeps the AFC waiting until the 4:25 window as the Broncos and Dolphins will play to see who gets the last spot in the AFC. The Broncos host the Chiefs. Unfortunately for Miami fans the Chiefs have clinched everything they can with the #1 seed so many of the Chiefs starters will more than likely not see the field. So, if the Broncos win then they are in. Dolphins fans will have an eye on that game while the Dolphins take on the Jets in New York at the same time. The Dolphins have to win and hope for a Broncos loss in order to punch their ticket.

The final regular season game of the season will see Detroit vs Minnesota. The first time the NFL has ever had two teams with at least 13 wins faceoff in the regular season. The scenario here is easy, winner gets the one seed and home field throughout the playoffs and the loser drops to the 5 seed and goes on the road in the wild card.

Kudos to the NFL for once again keeping all eyes on the shield right up to the very end. Whatever happens, next weekend is a good weekend for football fans!