Jacob Infante at ProFootballNetwork released a 7-round Mock Draft this week. Be sure to check out the entire mock draft. Below are his picks for the Miami Dolphins and his write-up for the selections in the early rounds.

13) Miami Dolphins

Kenneth Grant, DT, Michigan

Since the departure of Christian Wilkins last offseason, the Dolphins have needed upgrades along their interior defensive line. Though a last-second playoff push could be possible, it seems more likely they’ll be picking in the top half of Round 1 in the 2025 NFL Draft.

Kenneth Grant has the potential to be that missing piece for Miami’s defensive front. He’s a powerful run defender who stays low to the ground with a strong anchor, and he has the raw athletic tools that will surely wow organizations when testing season comes around. He is a true three-down defender with a very high ceiling at the next level.

49) Miami Dolphins

Xavier Watts, S, Notre Dame

The defense remains an area of focus for Miami. Whether or not the Dolphins end up extending Jevon Holland, they could stand to focus on the safety position in the 2025 NFL Draft.

Xavier Watts has some of the best safety tape you’ll see out there. He’s an intelligent processor with a quick mental trigger who can cover as a deep safety or defend underneath.

Watts is explosive, athletic, and attacks the ball in the air like a wide receiver. If he can develop more as a tackler (the effort is there, but the technique isn’t), Watts could be the best safety to come out of this draft.

98) Miami Dolphins

Darien Porter, CB, Iowa State

A defense-heavy approach in the 2025 NFL Draft might not be the worst idea for the Dolphins this time around. Darien Porter has the tools to warrant a top-100 selection as a 6-foot-3, 200-pound cornerback with the ball skills of a wide receiver and the athleticism that reflects his state championship-winning track background from high school.

99) Miami Dolphins

Anthony Belton, OT, NC State

Anthony Belton has some work to do as a run blocker due to inconsistent technique, but his massive frame and sneaky athleticism allow him to shine in pass protection. He could be a player worth developing late on Day 2.

116) Miami Dolphins

Dillon Gabriel, QB, Oregon

151) Miami Dolphins

Jaylen Reed, S, Penn State

159) Miami Dolphins

Jeffrey Bassa, LB, Oregon

224) Miami Dolphins

Jaydn Ott, RB, California

232) Miami Dolphins

Tahj Brooks, RB, Texas Tech

251) Miami Dolphins

Melvin Smith Jr., CB, Southern Arkansas

(Credit: ProFootballNetwork.com)