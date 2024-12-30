Dalton Miller at ProFootballNetwork released a Round 1 Mock Draft this week and he has Miami addressing the defense with their first pick.

Nick Emmanwori, S, South Carolina

The Baltimore Ravens selected Kyle Hamilton with the 14th pick in the 2022 NFL Draft. The league let arguably the best player in the class slip because he ran a 4.6 and played safety.

The Miami Dolphins aren’t letting that happen again on their watch.

Nick Emmanwori is likely the least-heralded name in the top 20 here. However, that comes from the ignorance of safety play at the college level. In short, too many draftniks don’t like watching safeties because they’re “boring.” But if you’re bored watching this Gamecock’s defender, you’re a square.

At 6’3″ and 230 pounds, Emmanwori looks like a modern WILL linebacker. He certainly pursues and tackles like one. He even flashes some linebacker-like take-on skills against offensive linemen in the box.

But in South Carolina’s two-high quarters defense, Emmanwori plays as their boundary safety, and he does so at an incredibly high level. He’s a snappy processor in coverage, but his calling card is the looseness and explosiveness he possesses to turn and burn with receivers vertically from depth.

Emmanwori is one of the best players in the class, and his skill set pairs wonderfully with Jevon Holland’s more traditional free safety style.

NFLDraftBuzz Profile

Draft Profile: Bio

Nick Emmanwori emerged as a standout safety for the South Carolina Gamecocks, showcasing his talents over two impressive seasons. The Irmo, S.C. native quickly made his mark, starting 12 games as a true freshman in 2022. Standing at 6’4″ and weighing 218 pounds, Emmanwori’s physical presence is immediately apparent on the field.

In his freshman campaign, Emmanwori led the team with 85 tackles, including 62 solo stops – the most among FBS freshmen. His performance earned him First-Team Freshman All-American honors from multiple outlets. The following year, he continued to impress, recording 71 tackles, 8 pass breakups, and 2 interceptions in 11 starts. Emmanwori’s consistency and playmaking ability have made him a cornerstone of the Gamecocks’ defense.

Off the field, Emmanwori has demonstrated excellence in academics, earning spots on both the SEC Fall Academic Honor Roll and the SEC First-Year Academic Honor Roll. His high school career at Irmo High School was equally impressive, where he earned first-team All-State 4A honors and was selected for the Shrine Bowl and the Touchstone Energy Cooperatives Bowl.

Scouting Report: Strengths

Exceptional size-speed combination, boasting a 4.38 40-yard dash time that will turn heads at the next level

Versatile defender capable of playing both safety and nickel, offering valuable flexibility to NFL defensive schemes

Elite tackling ability, consistently wrapping up ball carriers and rarely missing tackles in open space

Impressive ball skills – made 8 pass breakups and 2 interceptions in his sophomore season

Strong run defender who diagnoses plays quickly and takes efficient angles to the point of attack

High football IQ, demonstrated by his ability to lead the defense and make pre-snap adjustments

Excels in man-to-man coverage, particularly against tight ends and bigger receivers

Durable player who started 23 out of 24 games played in his college career

Scouting Report: Weaknesses Zone coverage skills need refinement, as he can occasionally lose positioning or miss assignments

Can be overly aggressive at times, potentially leading to missed tackles or blown coverages

Limited experience against top-tier competition outside of SEC play

May need to add functional strength to consistently shed blocks from NFL-caliber offensive linemen

Still developing as a blitzer and could improve his effectiveness when sent after the quarterback