On a day when the Miami Dolphins’ defense was not at its best, their offense sprang to life when it mattered most and the Dolphins escaped Week 14 with a 32-26 victory over the New York Jets.

The Dolphins’ defense looked old and slow for much of the day, allowing Aaron Rodgers to achieve his first 300-yard passing game as a Jet and his first since 2021. Garrett Wilson and Davante Adams both had big receiving days, taking advantage of an off day for Jalen Ramsey and another poor performance from Kader Kohou. The Jets, missing Breece Hall, got decent understudy performances from Braelon Allen and Isaiah Davis.

On offense, the Dolphins again struggled to run the ball, managing only 44 yards on 19 attempts. Part of the problem remains the absence of Austin Jackson, which was today amplified by the loss of Terron Armstead, who exited the game in the first quarter.

With Mike on assignment in Miami, Josh steps in to sit down with Tom and discuss all aspects of this game for the Dolphins, whose playoff hopes remain alive. It’s another fun episode of the POST-GAME WRAP UP SHOW at DolphinsTalk.com!

