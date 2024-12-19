A report from Relevo, a Spanish sports website based in Madrid, states that the Miami Dolphins will play a home game in Spain next season at the Santiago Bernabéu Stadium. The report says this game may be played in October or November, with November being the most likely month.

Now-retired NFL reporter Peter King reported in 2022 that Miami Dolphins owner Mr. Stephen Ross has been pushing to have the Dolphins play a game in Brazil or Spain (another country Miami has international marketing rights).

And back in October of this year, the Dolphins confirmed they will play a home game in an international city next season. This aligns with the Madrid Zone, where Miami will play a game in Spain in 2025. Spain is one of the international markets for which the Dolphins have exclusive marketing rights along with the Chicago Bears.

The Dolphins’ opponent for this game in Spain may be addressed in the next month before this year’s Super Bowl. The NFL is expected to play up to 8 international games in 2025.

More on this story as it develops.