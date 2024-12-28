In sports, hindsight is always 20/20, but for the Miami Dolphins, the “perfect vision” comes far too late. The team’s inability to make timely, strategic decisions has caught them in a cycle of missed opportunities, and Tua Tagovailoa’s contract situation is yet another glaring example.

When Tua entered the final stretch of his rookie contract, the Dolphins had to decide whether to pick up his fifth-year option or gamble on his future. While many may have praised the Dolphins for their faith in Tua’s potential, the reality is that choosing not to activate the option left them vulnerable in ways that could have been avoided. Looking back now, the Dolphins’ decision seems questionable at best.

The Power of Availability

One of the most crucial adages in sports is that “availability is the best ability.” Over the years, Tua has struggled with injuries—some serious, some less so—but the pattern has been undeniable. While he’s shown flashes of brilliance, the reality is that Tua’s availability has been inconsistent, and with injuries continually sidelining him, it’s no surprise that his long-term value has been up for debate.

The Dolphins had a golden opportunity to secure Tua at a potentially much cheaper rate by exercising his fifth-year option. The league is riddled with examples of quarterbacks who command sky-high contracts after demonstrating enough promise early in their careers. Yet, by opting to delay a commitment and gamble on his health and performance, Miami lost out on an opportunity to keep their quarterback on a bargain contract for another year. Had the Dolphins locked in that fifth-year option, they could have secured Tua for one more season at a much lower price, mitigating the risk of future injuries or performance issues.

Chris Grier’s Oversight

Chris Grier, the Dolphins’ General Manager, is at the heart of this decision. It’s easy to criticize with the benefit of hindsight, but Grier’s track record regarding player evaluations and long-term planning speaks for itself. Year after year, the Dolphins have struggled to make the right calls, especially when it comes to securing cornerstone players at a reasonable price (Andrew Van Ginkel, Deshon Elliot). Now, as Tua’s future is uncertain, it only adds more fuel to the fire of why Grier needs to be held accountable.

Had the Dolphins exercised the option, they could have extended Tua following this season on a much cheaper deal due to availability concerns.

The Contract Gamble and the Missing Backup

In the offseason, Tua signed a multi-year extension that secured him as the team’s long-term quarterback. While the deal represents the Dolphins’ faith in his talent, it came with the risk of continued injuries. The concussion issues that sidelined him for multiple games earlier in the season and the recent hip injury raise serious concerns about his future availability. The Dolphins are now paying a premium for a player whose health is a major question mark, and to make matters worse, the team failed to bring in a competent backup quarterback behind him, the reason they will miss the playoffs this season.

A competent backup could have alleviated some of the pressure on Tua, especially when his injuries inevitably caught up with him again. With the Dolphins opting not to shore up this critical position, they are now in the difficult position of depending on an injury-prone quarterback without a reliable safety net. If Tua’s health continues to be a concern, the lack of depth at quarterback could be why Miami misses the playoffs this season. The Dolphins’ inability to plan for injury by not securing a reliable backup is a glaring oversight that should have been considered when signing Tua to a top quarterback deal.

The Concussion, the Hip, and Playoff Implications

The Dolphins’ playoff hopes are now hanging in the balance, and Tua’s availability was the deciding factor. With his concussion earlier this season and the hip injury that has surfaced now, the Dolphins have every excuse to sit their quarterback down, especially if the team is eliminated from playoff contention. If Tua’s injuries continue to mount and his availability remains uncertain, the Dolphins could see themselves with many more years of mediocrity.

Looking Ahead

The Dolphins could face a tough decision down the line if Tua’s injuries persist. While the fifth-year option could have given the team more flexibility, Miami’s decision to forgo it has left them in a more precarious position. Suppose Tua’s injuries continue to mount, and his long-term viability is questioned. In that case, the Dolphins will likely find themselves in a dilemma, forced to commit to him long-term or risk starting over again.

In the grand scheme of things, it’s easy to say the Dolphins should have exercised Tua’s fifth-year option. However, this is just another reason Chris Grier’s tenure is under scrutiny. In the fast-paced NFL, where timing and long-term vision are paramount, the Dolphins have often made costly errors. If they want to avoid continuing the cycle of mediocrity, changes need to be made—beginning with the man at the helm.