The Miami Dolphins enter this offseason with critical decisions to make, none bigger than securing Jevon Holland’s future with the franchise. As their premier free agent, Holland’s versatility, leadership, and ability to make game-changing plays in the secondary make him an indispensable part of the team’s defensive core. While Holland must remain the top priority, Miami’s front office needs to strike a balance between rewarding him fairly and ensuring they don’t overpay, as doing so could hinder their ability to strengthen other areas of the roster.

Fortunately, the Dolphins can still shore up their depth and retain valuable contributors without breaking the bank. Three potential re-signings that align with this approach are Calais Campbell, Benito Jones, and River Cracraft. Each player offers a unique skill set and fills a specific need, all while being attainable on affordable contracts. Here’s an in-depth look at the value each of these players brings to the Dolphins:

Calais Campbell: Veteran Leadership and Run Defense

At 38 years old, Calais Campbell may not be the dominant force he once was, but his impact goes beyond raw statistics. Signed to a one-year deal, Campbell has been one of the best on the Dolphins defensively, and Miami should make it a priority to bring him back for one more season.

Campbell’s value extends to the locker room, where his leadership and professionalism would be invaluable for younger players like Jaelan Phillips and Chop Robinson. With a market likely limited by his age, Campbell could be retained for a cap-friendly deal, offering a high upside for minimal financial risk. His mentorship and situational contributions make him a low-cost, high-reward addition.

Benito Jones: Depth and Development on the Defensive Line

Benito Jones may not have the name recognition of other defensive tackles, but his development has shown his future potential. He is coming off the best game of his career vs the Jets with four tackles, including two for a loss. His numbers won’t jump off the page, but his ability to eat up double-teams and hold the point of attack has allowed linebackers to flow freely to the ball and improved the Dolphins’ run defense mightily over the last few weeks.

At just 26 years old, Jones is entering the prime of his career and offers untapped potential. He’s not a starter, but retaining him on a modest contract would provide Miami with much-needed depth behind Campbell and Zach Sieler. With the increasing importance of defensive line rotation to maintain freshness, Jones’ affordability and steady improvement make him an essential piece for the Dolphins to keep.

River Cracraft: Reliable Depth and Potential

River Cracraft has quietly carved out a niche as a dependable depth receiver and special teams contributor. While Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle dominate the headlines, Cracraft’s versatility and work ethic make him a valuable asset. In 2023, he hauled in 9 receptions for 121 yards and a touchdown, often stepping up in crucial moments when injuries thinned the receiving corps.

Due to injury, Cracraft has been limited this year, but his role could increase with OBJ’s dismissal. He will have four games to prove that Miami should bring him back. Cracraft also plays a role on special teams, and that is always a way to make a roster in the NFL.

Conclusion

The Miami Dolphins face a pivotal offseason as they aim to solidify their roster while navigating financial constraints. Jevon Holland’s re-signing is the top priority, but the team must avoid overpaying to ensure flexibility for other moves. By retaining Calais Campbell, Benito Jones, and River Cracraft on affordable contracts, Miami can address key areas of need without sacrificing cap space.

Each of these players offers significant value relative to their likely cost, whether it’s Campbell’s leadership and run defense, Jones’ depth and potential, or Cracraft’s reliability and special teams’ prowess. Together, these moves would position the Dolphins to contend in 2025 while maintaining a balanced and financially sustainable roster.