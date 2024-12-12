My older brother is a New York Jets fan, and we talk after every Miami Dolphins and Jets game. He couldn’t see the game on Sunday, so he just saw the score and how it went to overtime. He said it looked like a typical Dolphins vs. Jets game. I said, “Yes, it was. The Dolphins should have lost the game on Sunday because the Jets were the better team, but the Jets have stupid coaches, and they bailed the Dolphins out.”

I was very disappointed in the Dolphins’ defense on Sunday. They were bad, and yes, they had a 5-yard loss and a sack on back-to-back plays on the final possession. Kendall Fuller was able to get Devante Adams out of bounds to keep time on the clock, but for the most part, the Jets’ offense had its way with the Dolphins.

It started up front where the Jets don’t have a very good offensive line, but they ran the ball decently against the Dolphins with two rookie running backs drafted late in the draft. The Dolphins were giving up 4 yards a carry, making you wonder why the Jets didn’t keep running it.

The Dolphins were missing a tackle and not getting much push up front. Aaron Rodgers picked apart the Dolphins all day long, throwing his first 300-yard game in over two years. Adams and Garrett Wilson looked like the duo the Jets had been looking for all season. The Dolphins had no answers for them.

I feel like the Dolphins have more holes than ever on defense, and they are getting labeled as being soft, and it’s more than justified. The Dolphins don’t set the tone up front and get pushed, especially against good teams, but the Jets aren’t even an average team. Our defensive line lacks physicality as a whole and can’t dominate up front. I knew it would be different this year after losing Christian Wilkins, but the Dolphins banked on 38-year-old Calais Campbell and many guys on one-year contracts. Campbell and Zach Seiler have played well, but the other guys don’t give the effort those guys offer. The Dolphins have to find some younger, bigger, and more physical players to compliment Seiler on the defensive line next year, or we are going to see the same issues upfront.

The Dolphins also need better linebackers. Yes, Jordan Brooks has played well but missed some tackles on Sunday. Anthony Walker has provided a little spark after moving on from David Long but has durability issues.

The Dolphins need to find an inside linebacker who can run sideline to sideline and make tackles—one who doesn’t take bad angles, over-pursue, and miss the ball carrier. It’s been a while since the Dolphins have had that type of linebacker. Instead, they have had undersized guys who aren’t physical enough against the better teams. How many games this year have we seen the Dolphins miss over ten tackles? Too many.

That’s why they were overmatched by the Green Bay Packers, and it cost them the game against the Arizona Cardinals on their final drive to win earlier this year.

And the safeties are horrible as a group. Jordan Poyer needs to retire because he can’t play anymore, and it is so clear every time you watch him play. He’s not as fast as he used to be, and he is a liability. Jevon Holland is supposed to be our blue-chip safety for years to come, and his contract is up after the season. Well, I would tell him to take a walk after the season because his play has been uninspiring to say the least. He takes bad angle,s and he and Poyer are constantly having communication issues in the secondary. The Dolphins have to tear down that position as well and more physical ball-hawking safeties.

I’m not going to place the blame on defensive coordinator Anthony Weaver because it’s an easy cop-out.

I blame the person who put this team together, and that’s general manager Chris Grier. I don’t know why he thought this defense would be good signing older players and a bunch of scrap-free agents to one-year deals. He should have done a better job last offseason. If he returns next year, this team currently has ten draft pick,s and he needs to use at least half of them to rebuild this defense. It needs to get younger, and it needs players that are tough-minded and physical. This group as a whole doesn’t have it. They also need to get faster.

I understand the Dolphins went into the season without their top pass rushers from a season ago coming off season-ending injuries, but that’s on Grier for not stocking up the defense better. This side of the ball went through change with free-agent losses, and it needs more change next year. If they don’t, then it’s going to be the same soft defense. You can change the defensive coordinator, but that would be lazy putting lipstick on the pig.

If the Dolphins want to shed the soft label on defense, go find more tough-minded players.