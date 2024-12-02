Alex and Scott head into the studio the day after Thanksgiving to talk football. We hear it, we read it, we’ve talked about it. The Dolphins can’t beat winning teams. The Dolphins can’t win in big games. The Dolphins rarely win on national TV. The Dolphins can’t win in the cold. With the recent exception of beating the Rams on the road on Monday night, they are all true. They will remain true until McDaniel and Tua and this team can prove otherwise. In the last podcast, we talked about the Green Bay game being the perfect opportunity to dispel it all. Not only did this team fail, but they were never really in the game. Tragic talk with some depth. The Jets are up next, and the Jets are a broken awful team. Listen in for the analysis, the Jets prediction, and one cool thing. Maybe a swear word or two in this one.