Why the Dolphins Must Fix the Offensive Line to Reclaim Their Offense

The Miami Dolphins’ explosive offense was supposed to be their calling card in 2024, but instead, they find themselves struggling in one critical area: the run game. After a promising 2023 season, where the Dolphins boasted a top-10 rushing attack, their offense has fallen off a cliff this year. The culprit? An underperforming offensive line, especially at the guard positions. While the Dolphins’ front office and coaching staff have focused elsewhere, fans were right to raise concerns about the lack of investment in the trenches. It’s now clear that this is a major flaw that needs urgent attention.

The Run Game’s Collapse

Miami’s rushing attack has dropped from 4.8 yards per carry in 2023 to a meager 3.6 yards per carry in 2024. Despite having dynamic playmakers like De’Von Achane and Raheem Mostert in the backfield, the offensive line has struggled to open consistent rushing lanes. Guards like Liam Eichenberg, Robert Jones, and Lester Cotton have performed poorly. The lack of push from the interior line has led to stunted run plays, with backs often being met in the backfield or forced to cut back into pursuit.

The importance of a physical offensive line is clear: Strong offensive lines open up the running game and protect the quarterback, allowing an offense to remain balanced and unpredictable. Miami’s athletic tackles—Terron Armstead and Austin Jackson—have been solid, but the interior has let them down.

Building Upon Brewer, Jackson, and Paul

While the Dolphins have struggled, there is hope. Aaron Brewer, Austin Jackson, and Patrick Paul have shown some promise as young players. Jackson, in particular, has made strides this season, and Paul, though a rookie, has potential as a developmental piece and has filled in nicely for the aging Armstead. Brewer has also provided some stability at center. But the team needs to build around them with more established talent.

Free-Agent Targets to Strengthen the Line

The Dolphins are set to prioritize the offensive line this offseason. A few free-agent options could help shore up the interior and create a more physical front. The Dolphins could look to sign players who have proven themselves in the league, such as Trey Smith (Kansas City Chiefs) or James Daniels (Pittsburgh Steelers), both of whom would bring needed stability and physicality to the guard positions.

A Look at the Draft

While free-agent signings are a potential avenue, the Dolphins could also look to the draft to find the future of their offensive line. Players like Tate Retledge and Dylan Fairchild could be key targets. Retledge, a powerful and athletic interior lineman, could step in and immediately improve the Dolphins’ guard play. Fairchild, known for his consistency and strong technique, could also provide the physicality the team is missing. Drafting one of these players would help secure a more dominant line moving forward.

Fans Were Right to Worry About the O-Line

Dolphins fans have long expressed concern over the state of the offensive line, and their worries are justified. While the front office and coaching staff have invested in other positions, the lack of a strong, physical offensive line has been a significant weakness this season. Miami’s inability to establish the run has put too much pressure on Tua Tagovailoa and its receiving corps, resulting in an unbalanced offense.

It is frustrating to continuously watch guards who would not play for any NFL franchise, and the Dolphins have a revolving door of that talent at the guard position.

Miami’s struggles on the ground are not simply a byproduct of a bad scheme or running back play—they stem directly from the failure to build a solid foundation in the trenches. The Dolphins have long been considered a finesse team, but the good news is that with the right moves this offseason, they can transform into a more physical and balanced unit capable of competing with the NFL’s top teams.

Conclusion

Fixing the offensive line must be the top priority if the Dolphins are to compete for a championship in 2025 and beyond. This offseason, Miami must focus on securing at least one or two key free-agent signings to plug the gaps in the guard positions and consider using draft picks to further bolster the line. With the right adjustments in the trenches, the Dolphins can revive their run game, take the pressure off Tua, and become a true contender in the AFC.