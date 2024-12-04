The Miami Dolphins are 5-7, and while there is still an outside shot for them to make the playoffs, their odds are becoming slimmer.

As a result, more and more fans are looking at the 2023 offseason, and how Miami managed to take a step down in several key areas. Their plan was a form of addition by subtraction, opting more for sustainability in some key areas, and when we look at some of the Dolphins’ signings, it’s clear that there are instances in which this worked. But when we look at the 2024 roster, it’s the moves that weren’t made that are just as impactful.

The goal is to break down both of those, and where Miami must attack in a few short months. Their playoff chances are dwindling down. It’s clear that they must improve if they are to become a consistent contender starting next year.

Key Improvements

The signing of Jordyn Brooks is a prime example of a change in philosophy that worked well for the Dolphins. Moving off of Jerome Baker and prioritizing an all-around off-ball linebacker has changed the way Miami’s defense plays against the run and intermediate passing game. Miami hadn’t invested significant capital in a linebacker who wasn’t a run specialist (ie, David Long Jr.). When they finally did it this past offseason, it paid dividends for them.

Miami also made a step towards sustainability on the offensive side of the ball by adding tight end Jonnu Smith. Head coach Mike McDaniel and company opted not to re-sign Mike Gesicki after the 2022 season. Thus, they went into 2023 with a barren, tight end room. However, prioritizing the position (and the third option in general with adding players such as Odell Beckham Jr. and Malik Washington) has helped Miami’s passing game make big strides when Tua Tagovailoa is in the lineup.

However, there are places where Miami’s solution (or lack thereof) has been telling.

Tagovailoa Insurance

The obvious hole is the backup quarterback. Miami is 2-6 in the Mike McDaniel era in games where Tua Tagovailoa is out. In 2024, they went into those games with seventh round pick Skylar Thompson, and street free agents Tyler Huntley and Tim Boyle . It’s harsh, but their starting quarterback is, at best, a coin flip to miss a month of any given season. Leaving the most important position in football unaddressed in his absence is borderline malpractice.

Even if Miami is never going to address the backup quarterback, the lack of “easy buttons” for McDaniel’s offense this year has been staggering.

Miami can skate by in the passing game with Tagovailoa in the lineup. His ability to manipulate the quick game is special, and he’s become an elite conductor of Miami’s pre-snap process.

However, with or without Tua, the offense hasn’t taken a step when they need it the most. Miami ranks second to last in EPA/Play in short yardage situations, only ahead of the 2-10 Las Vegas Raiders.

Short-Yardage Struggles

This, potentially more than any other struggle Miami has had this year, must change. It can be argued that those struggles can be linked to play-calling as well. However, being in the bottom two of any category is worth a look at personnel changes.

Miami seemingly has their tackles for next year, assuming Terron Armstead returns for another season. However, their depth on the inside leaves much to be desired. Aaron Brewer has been quite the find, becoming a true road grader in the run game. On the other hand, Liam Eichenberg and Robert Jones don’t generate the consistent power needed to generate a consistently positive run game. The Miami Dolphins have the fifth-worst EPA/Play on runs between the tackles, per NFL Pro. This makes finding a long-term replacement for Robert Hunt, who left for the Carolina Panthers before this season, a necessity for Miami.

Defensive Help

Along with buffing up the trenches, there are a few positions in the defensive secondary that Miami should look into. Jalen Ramsey and Kendall Fuller have been strong in the secondary. It’s the other spots in the secondary, however, that have had their fair share of bumps and bruises.

In particular, safety may need a complete overhaul this offseason. Jevon Holland has been inconsistent, but being in a contract year they may command a top-of-market deal. On top of that, the combination of Jordan Poyer and Marcus Maye (the latter was cut recently) hasn’t been up to snuff for a team that hopes to cap opposing teams with 2-high safety coverages.

Furthermore, Miami’s blitz looks emphasize physicality and mobility on the back end, putting a large amount of stress on a DB room that simply hasn’t been consistent. Many teams have moved in this direction, and with it, have gone after bigger nickel and dime players (think Kyle Hamilton and Trent McDuffie). Pursuing a player who can play to his size in run support and press coverage can take much of the stress off of Ramsey and Fuller, while also allowing them to be moved around more comfortably.

The Bottom Line

There are other needs for Miami, as there are with any team. The bottom half of the receiver room likely needs an overhaul (for the third year in a row), a traditional Y tight end could complement Jonnu Smith well and provide stronger blocking than their current options, and aging defensive linemen such as Calais Campbell may need a replacement sooner than later. However, it’s clear that Miami, in an effort to reach true sustainability, must attack the previously outlined spots.

The Dolphins made some strides in 2024, but they haven’t outweighed their unbalanced roster construction. If they are to succeed in the future, they are going to have to pursue a more well-rounded team, attacking holes with the long term in mind in 2025.