Well, that’s a wrap, folks. The 2024-25 season is over with regard to a playoff appearance for the Miami Dolphins.

Once again, the team from South Florida has left fans wanting more. Twitter is once again arguing over whose fault the shortcomings are. Tua? McDaniel? Grier? Ross?

The thing that, once again, I can’t wrap my mind around is how the same things keep happening year in and year out to this franchise, regardless of who is at the major positions within the organization. I’m old enough to go back to the original ownership of Joe Robbie. I’ve seen all the coaches, including Shula, Johnson, Wannstedt, Saban, Cameron, Soprano, Philbin, Gase, Flores, and McDaniel.

A lot of fans want to lay the blame on General Manager Chris Grier. Don’t get me wrong; there is plenty of blame pie. Give the largest piece to whoever you think, but the question remains: why do the Dolphins continue to have the same issues year in and year out, no matter who’s in charge? The Dolphins haven’t had a General Manager with more than one playoff appearance since the 1990-2004 tenure of Eddie Jones. Not Mueller. Not Ireland, Not Hickey, and so far not Grier.

When was the last time we had a tried, true, all-season-long running game? When was the last time we had a good offensive line? Not a line we have to scheme around, but a solid and consistent group? When did we last go into the final few weeks relatively healthy? Not with tackles three, four, and five on the depth chart starting in critical games.

It’s the same issue every year. I don’t understand it.

\So, let the offseason begin, and we can all play the blame game for the next few weeks. Everyone will have an opinion on who gets the biggest slice of the blame pie and what needs to be done to fix it. Until something changes, I’m just not confident that anything will change.