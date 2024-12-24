It’s a Festivus celebration! The Miami Dolphins defeated the San Francisco 49ers 29-17, keeping their very faint playoff hopes alive for at least another seven days. It was one of the most complete wins of the season for the Dolphins, with the offense, defense, and special teams each contributing.

But does a home victory over a mediocre 49ers actually change any of the existing narratives or future outlook for this team? If saw Stephen Ross on the sideline at the end of the game or in the locker room after the game, you would certainly think so.

What do Aaron and Josh think? We’ll find out as they react to the game and air their Festivus grievances on a very special holiday episode of THE SAME OLD DOLPHINS SHOW at DolphinsTalk.com!

