After defeating the Jets last week, the Dolphins head into the toughest remaining matchup on their schedule: a road date with the Houston Texans. the game provides the Dolphins with yet another opportunity to prove they can beat a playoff-caliber opponent on the road. Can they take advantage of it?
Aaron and Josh are back to look at what is going to be a big test for a tired, beat up, and ultimately unproven Miami Dolphins team. Can the Dolphins’ defense bounce back and slow down CJ Stroud? Will Bradley Chubb return to the field? Can the Dolphins’ offense keep firing on all cylinders?
Join us for another fun episode of THE SAME OLD DOLPHINS SHOW at DolphinsTalk.com!
For even more Miami Dolphins content, be sure to join DolphinsTalk Xtra starting at $3/month: Patreon.com/DolphinsTalk
(CLICK ONE OF THE LINKS BELOW TO LISTEN)
APPLE PODCAST: CLICK HERE
PODBEAN: CLICK HERE
SPOTIFY: CLICK HERE
IHEART RADIO: CLICK HERE
AUDACY: CLICK HERE
TUNEIN: CLICK HERE
PODCHASER: CLICK HERE
PLAYERFM: CLICK HERE
AUDIBLE: CLICK HERE
EVERAND: CLICK HERE
MUSIMAX: CLICK HERE
PODNEWS: CLICK HERE
GETPODCAST: CLICK HERE
Want more content? Join us at DolphinsTalk Xtra!
SUBSCRIBE!
APPLE PODCASTS
SPOTIFY
STITCHER
RSS
FOLLOW US!
TWITTER
@SameOldDolphins
@AmplifiedtoRock
@AarontheBrain
FACEBOOK