The Miami Dolphins did what they needed to do to keep their slim playoff hopes on life support on Sunday by defeating the Cleveland Browns 20-3. Tyler Huntley demonstrated an improved comfort with the team’s offense and played better than in his previous appearances, leading the team in rushing along the way. Tyreek Hill had a bounce back game and Jonnu Smith equaled the franchise record for touchdowns in a single season by a tight end. The defense largely performed as you would expect them to against a subpar quarterback in Dorian Thompson-Robinson, bending-but-not-breaking and holding the Browns to three points on the day. Of course, many of the Mike McDaniel Dolphins’ hallmark shortcomings were on display as well, but Miami is still better than this Cleveland team that is simply playing out the string and angling for the highest draft pick possible.

While the win was important in terms of ensuring the Dolphins play a mathematically significant game in Week 18, the larger concern for the team was the absence of Tua Tagovailoa, who missed his fifth game of the season after a hip injury suffered two weeks ago in Houston and aggravated against San Francisco left him unable to participate in the eyes of the team’s training staff. Tua’s inability to be available didn’t cost the Dolphins on this day, but there is uncertainty about his availability in Week 18 and it surely must be front of mind for this organization as it prepares for what will be a pivotal offseason, whether it begins next Sunday evening or later.

