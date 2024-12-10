Most Dolphins fans found themselves hoping for a relatively easy Sunday afternoon where they’d see their team smash the struggling New York Jets. After all, the Jets were beat up, out of sorts, and playing out the string of an absolutely catastrophic failure of a season.

What they got instead was a hard-fought, back-and-forth football game that required some late-game heroics (and some fortunately timed game mismanagement) for the Dolphins to eventually make it over the finish line with a 32-26 victory in their penultimate home game of the season.

Was this a gutsy victory for Miami that proves their mettle or was this just another Same Old Dolphins performance where they did just enough to beat a bad opponent and keep hope alive before eventually breaking their fans’ hearts somewhere down the line?

Aaron and Josh are back to discuss on another fun episode of THE SAME OLD DOLPHINS SHOW at DolphinsTalk.com!

