In a development that should shock absolutely nobody, the Miami Dolphins FAILED to win a road game in December against a playoff-bound opponent. And the blame can be pointed at all the usual suspects.

Their $230M franchise quarterback saved arguably his worst performance of the season for one of the biggest games. The WR1 whom the Dolphins traded premium draft capital to acquire once again disappeared, running incorrect routes and dropping passes. The shorthanded offensive line, which we were assured we were more worried about than the front office, was shredded. Once again, the Dolphins were softer and weaker than their opponents. Once again, the Dolphins were outcoached by their opponents. And once again, the Dolphins will complete a season of football without a postseason victory.

Aaron and Josh are back to discuss it all on another episode of the ever-so-aptly-titled SAME OLD DOLPHINS SHOW at DolphinsTalk.com.

(CLICK ONE OF THE LINKS BELOW TO LISTEN)

APPLE PODCAST: CLICK HERE

IHEART RADIO: CLICK HERE

Want more content? Join us at DolphinsTalk Xtra!

SUBSCRIBE!

FOLLOW US!

BE SURE TO FOLLOW US ON FACEBOOK: CLICK HERE

BE SURE TO FOLLOW US ON TWITTER: CLICK HERE