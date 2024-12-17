In a development that should shock absolutely nobody, the Miami Dolphins FAILED to win a road game in December against a playoff-bound opponent. And the blame can be pointed at all the usual suspects.
Their $230M franchise quarterback saved arguably his worst performance of the season for one of the biggest games. The WR1 whom the Dolphins traded premium draft capital to acquire once again disappeared, running incorrect routes and dropping passes. The shorthanded offensive line, which we were assured we were more worried about than the front office, was shredded. Once again, the Dolphins were softer and weaker than their opponents. Once again, the Dolphins were outcoached by their opponents. And once again, the Dolphins will complete a season of football without a postseason victory.
Aaron and Josh are back to discuss it all on another episode of the ever-so-aptly-titled SAME OLD DOLPHINS SHOW at DolphinsTalk.com.
