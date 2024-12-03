Stop us if you’ve heard this one before: the Miami Dolphins, generating momentum with victories over bad and mediocre teams, had a chance to prove themselves a legitimate contender by taking on a quality opponent on the road in the winter on national television. Then, as if on cue, the Dolphins fell flat on their faces, looking confused and unprepared in the process. While they eventually found their footing, the damage was done and the Dolphins lost to the Green Bay Packers 30-17.

So…now what? Aaron and Josh are back to react to the game and try to make sense of the final five games of the season for the Miami Dolphins. Join us as we explore the possibilities and engage with the absurdity on another episode of THE SAME OLD DOLPHINS SHOW at DolphinsTalk.com!

(CLICK ONE OF THE LINKS BELOW TO LISTEN)

APPLE PODCAST: CLICK HERE

IHEART RADIO: CLICK HERE

Want more content? Join us at DolphinsTalk Xtra!

SUBSCRIBE!

FOLLOW US!

BE SURE TO FOLLOW US ON FACEBOOK: CLICK HERE

BE SURE TO FOLLOW US ON TWITTER: CLICK HERE