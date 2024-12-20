You better watch out, you better not cry, you better not pout, I’m tellin’ you why…

Because there are still three Miami Dolphins football games left and we might as well enjoy them now before they’re gone!

Kyle Shanahan, Brock Purdy, and the San Francisco 49ers are coming to town for a game that doesn’t mean nearly as much as we might have thought or hoped earlier in the year. Regardless, it’s going to happen and Jim Nantz and Tony Romo are coming for the big CBS broadcast as well.

Both teams are banged up. Both teams are unlikely to make the playoffs, though neither will officially be eliminated at kickoff.

Who has the edge? Aaron and Josh discuss on another fun episode of THE SAME OLD DOLPHINS SHOW at DolphinsTalk.com!

