In a game with everything on the line, the Miami Dolphins got the job done in one of the gutsiest games we’ve seen thus far. Mike McDaniel’s team fought tooth and nail to leave Hard Rock with a win, 32-26, ultimately keeping their season alive.

A loss at home would’ve dropped Miami several games behind the last Wild Card spot in the AFC, so a victory today was imperative. Tua Tagovailoa and the offense erased an eight-point deficit late in the fourth quarter to force Overtime and went on to win on a game-winning touchdown pass to Jonnu Smith.

A win against the Jets got the Dolphins back into the win column on Sunday as they improved to 6-7. The two Miami star receivers, Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle, finally looked like their normal selves, combining for 19 catches, 214 yards, and a score. Mike McDaniel attempted to get the ground game going all day, but the Dolphins backs couldn’t go anywhere far up the middle throughout the game (other than a two-yard Touchdown from De’Von Achane).

Pro-Bowl Quarterback Tua Tagovailoa remained poised today, continuing his hot stride, throwing for over 330 yards, 70% completion, and a couple of Touchdown tosses, including the game-winner. He had one of the better games we’ve seen him play in the NFL, putting the team on his back when they needed him the most.

Miami’s defense was up and down today. They gave up several thirds-and-longs early but ultimately didn’t break as they sacked Rodgers three times in the second half and forced multiple three-and-outs to end regulation. It was the rookie Malik Washington, however, who lit the spark when things seemed dull. With under a minute to go and no timeouts, the former Virginia Cavalier returned the ensuing Jets kickoff nearly 50 yards and set the Dolphins up by midfield.

After last week’s blunder in Green Bay, Washington avenged himself and gave Miami life to help save the season by the skin of their teeth. Tight End Jonnu Smith would catch three passes in Overtime, including the game-ending dime from Tagovailoa.

If the Dolphins want to make the Playoffs, they have to remain almost perfect to finish the season. This includes winning all of their games in December, so beating the Jets at home is a start. Over the last few seasons, Tua and the Dolphins have notoriously fallen apart late in the year, so emotions were at an all-time high after today’s win.

These next few weeks will teach us a lot about what this team is really about and if McDaniel still has control of the locker room. Had it been for an unlucky coin toss, a few flags, or even a dropped pass, I believe it’s clear this game could’ve gone either way. However, in this league, a win is a win, and the Dolphins continue to fight another day in the Playoff hunt.

Now, onto Houston.