The Miami Dolphins have downgraded quarterback Tua Tagovailoa to DOUBTFUL for Sunday’s game against the Browns. If he is unable to play, Tyler Huntley will start in his place. Tua injured his hip vs. Houston in Week 15, but he was able to play through it vs. San Fran last week. In the game vs San Fran, he took another hit and reaggravated the injury.

Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa hurt his hip in Week 15 vs. the Texans. He took another hit last week vs. the 49ers. He was limited in practice this week due to the injury. https://t.co/kkOrYH5vXe — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) December 28, 2024

The Miami vs. Cleveland game may not matter for the Dolphins, depending on what happens Saturday with the Chargers and Broncos. If it does, however, their season will be on the line with Tyler Huntley at quarterback, which isn’t ideal.

Some cynical fans and media types believe if the Miami-Cleveland game matters for Miami, then Tua will play and look like the conquering hero. If Miami is eliminated on Saturday, then they have an “excuse” not to play him in a meaningless game.

The Dolphins were 1-3 in four games without Tua earlier this season, and since 2022, in games Tua hasn’t started, Miami has struggled to score and win games. It was reported on Friday, per Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald, that the Dolphins plan on/want to re-sign Tyler Huntley to be the backup QB in 2025, which is head-scratching. After that report came out, Miami did some clean up saying they would like to bring Huntley back to “compete” for the backup job.

That makes little sense, though, as Miami is currently $12 million over the cap heading into 2025, so to re-sign Huntley and then spend good money on another quarterback wouldn’t be wise and eat up a lot of cap space for a team that has a lot of holes it will have to fill after the season.

Most people believe Miami should let Huntley walk and they should invest money in a quality backup quarterback the likes of Gardner Minshew, Joe Flacco, Mac Jones, or someone along the lines like that.

It appears, though, that will not be the case for the Dolphins heading into 2025, and they will go on the cheap with Huntley and roll the dice so that Tua won’t get hurt again.