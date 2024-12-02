Perhaps it’s never too early to start thinking about what the next draft class from the Miami Dolphins will look like. Especially with the regular season wrapping up in about a month or so, starting looking may not be a bad idea. The Dolphins sit at 5-7 on the year after a gut-wrenching loss to the Packers in Lambeau, which ultimately decreased the chances of Miami making the playoffs. Although they’re not mathematically eliminated from postseason contention yet, this may be the point in the season where the front office starts to look into the next year and onward.

The Dolphins would hold the 12th pick in the 2025 NFL Draft if the season ended today. This puts the Dolphins in a position where they could either take the best player available or fill a huge positional need. By April of next year, chances are we will be thin at a few spots and need to fill a few holes. This is how I believe the Dolphins should look to build their draft class through the first few rounds in 2025:

Round 1: Pick 12

Mason Graham – DL, Michigan

With a flurry of Quarterbacks and skill position players getting selected inside of the top ten like Travis Hunter, Shedur Sanders, Cam Ward, and Ashton Jeanty; Miami snagging one of the best defensive linemen in the draft seems like a home-run pick. As a Rose Bowl MVP, Graham can excel in any scheme on the defensive line. Pairing up with Zach Sieler, the duo could be a two-headed monster of the future upfront.

Round 2: Pick 44

Elic Ayomanor – WR, Stanford

Miami takes a chance on a Wide Receiver early in the draft as they select the 6’2 man out of Stanford. Despite the Dolphins owning one of the most prominent receiver duos with Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle, there seems to be a huge drop-off in the last few seasons with depth. Miami must have a tall, physical receiver that can take some of the pressure off and climb the ladder for one-on-one balls.

Round 3: Pick 98

Garrett Nussmeier – QB, LSU

In this mock, the Junior Quarterback falls to the third round, and the Dolphins roll the dice. After watching the performances of Skylar Thompson, Tim Boyle, and Tyler Huntley this season, it is evident the Dolphins front office did not invest much into the backup quarterback position last spring. Nussmeier brings very solid value on Day Two of the draft, but his lack of starting experience may be a reason for him to slide. Only starting one season at the Bayou, Nussmeier has still impressed as a pocket passer as he showed consistent arm strength and the ability to step up in crucial moments.

Round 3: Pick 99

Oronde Gadsden II – TE, Syracuse

Formerly a Wide Receiver, Gadsden II impressed in 2024 as he returned from a Lisfranc injury the season before. The Florida native blends the two positions and can be a very dynamic addition to the offense, as he reminds me a lot of Jonnu Smith. I think Gadsden II can be very versatile when lining up and would be a major mismatch for opposing linebackers and safeties.