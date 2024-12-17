The NFL has flexed the Miami Dolphins vs Cleveland Browns out of Sunday Night Football for Week 17 per Jeff Kerr of CBS Sports. The game will now kick-off at 4:05 pm Eastern.
The Atlanta Falcons vs Washington Commanders will now play on Sunday Night Football.
— Jeff Kerr (@JeffKerrCBS) December 17, 2024