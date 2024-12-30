The Miami Dolphins have had their share of ups and downs this season, but one of the most unheralded yet impactful decisions was signing linebacker Tyrel Dodson midseason. Initially brought in to provide depth amidst injuries, Dodson has done far more than fill a roster spot. His steady presence, consistent tackling, and recent standout performances make him an invaluable piece of the Dolphins’ defense, and he should be a priority to re-sign heading into 2025.

A Key Midseason Addition

When the Dolphins brought in Dodson, expectations were modest. The team needed someone to stabilize the linebacker position after a rash of injuries left the defense vulnerable. However, Dodson quickly proved he was more than a temporary solution. His ability to step into a new defensive system and make immediate contributions showcased not only his talent but also his football IQ.

Shining Against Cleveland

Dodson’s performance in yesterday’s win over the Cleveland Browns underscored why he belongs in Miami’s future plans. He was a force on the field, racking up an impressive 15 total tackles and a game-changing interception. Dodson’s ability to sniff out plays and deliver in key moments was on full display as he consistently disrupted Cleveland’s offense. Paired with his physicality and leadership, Dodson’s play in this game cemented his reputation as a reliable, high-motor defender capable of excelling in crunch time.

A Sure Tackler with Reliable Playmaking Ability

Throughout his career, Dodson has built a reputation as a sure tackler who rarely misses his assignments. Over five seasons, he has accumulated 150 solo tackles, 6.5 sacks, two fumble recoveries, and two interceptions (both with Miami). Those numbers are more than just statistics—they reflect his ability to consistently make plays and minimize damage in critical situations.

Since joining the Dolphins, Dodson has continued that trend. His presence has allowed Miami to patch holes in its defense, and his disciplined play complements Jordyn Brooks‘ dynamic skill set.

Complementing Jordyn Brooks

Dodson’s arrival has been particularly beneficial to Jordyn Brooks, who has emerged as the heart of Miami’s defense. Brooks’ aggressive playmaking style is amplified by Dodson’s steadying influence. The two have formed a balanced tandem that has helped stabilize a unit dealing with adversity.

While Brooks garners the headlines for his star-caliber performances, Dodson’s role as a quiet enforcer has been equally important. His ability to take on blocks, make tackles in open space, and communicate defensive adjustments allows Brooks to operate more freely.

A Smart Investment for 2025

The Dolphins should prioritize bringing Dodson back for next season, but not necessarily as a starter. While his recent play has proven he’s capable of filling that role, his value lies in his versatility and depth. Dodson could serve as a dependable backup and spot starter, ensuring the Dolphins are prepared for any injury-related challenges.

A one—or two-year contract worth $3-4 million annually, with incentives for playing time and performance, would be a fair deal. This structure would reward Dodson for his contributions while maintaining the Dolphins’ financial flexibility to address other roster needs.

Looking Ahead

Tyrel Dodson’s impact on the Miami Dolphins goes beyond statistics. His 15-tackle, one-interception performance against Cleveland was a reminder of what he brings to the table: reliability, toughness, and the ability to step up when the team needs him most.

As Miami looks toward 2025, keeping Dodson in the fold makes sense financially and strategically. Whether as a rotational player or spot starter, Dodson’s presence provides the Dolphins with the depth and dependability that championship-caliber defenses are built on.

The Dolphins took a chance on Dodson midseason, and he delivered. Now, it’s time for them to reward him with a contract that ensures he remains a part of their defensive core moving forward.