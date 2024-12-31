When Former Dolphins defensive lineman Christian Wilkins signed with the Raiders, it was expected that the Miami Dolphins would get a third-round compensatory pick in the 2025 draft based on the formula for how compensatory picks are handed out. However, it appears now that Miami may only get a fourth-round compensatory pick for Wilkins.

The compensatory pick formula is complex, but one of the factors is how many snaps Wilkins played for the Raiders in 2024, and as of this past Sunday, Wilkins will have played in less than 25% of the Raiders’ snaps this season; hence, hurting the compensatory pick Miami will receive in return.

Looks like bad 2025 comp pick news for the Dolphins: Christian Wilkins has now seen his snap count fall below 25% on the season. That means that he gets no boost at all in the compensatory formula, and that could drop the round his contract is valued in from the 3rd to the 4th. — Nick Korte (@nickkorte) December 31, 2024

The master plan of Chris Grier in recent years when he refuses to re-sign players he drafted at non-premium positions is to let them walk and then get the compensatory pick in return. With Robert Hunt and Christian Wilkins leaving last offseason, Miami was expected to receive two third-round compensatory picks. Now, that won’t be the case.

Also, Miami, expecting to get two 3rd round compensatory picks, traded their own 3rd round pick last April to move up into Rd 4 of the 2024 draft to select running back Jalen Wright.

So the Dolphins went from having three expected picks in the 3rd round of the 2025 draft to now only having one after the Wright trade and the injury to Wilkins.

In two games with the Raiders this season, Wilkins had 11 tackles and 2 sacks.

The Dolphins will have ten draft picks in the 2025 draft.

Round 1: Their Own Pick

Round 2: Their Own Pick

Round 3: Comp pick for Robert Hunt

Round 4: Their Own Pick, Comp Pick for Christian Wilkins

Round 5: Their Own Pick, Pick from Denver as part of the Bradley Chubb Trade

Round 6: No Picks

Round 7: Their Own Pick, Pick from Chicago as part of the Chase Claypool Trade, Comp Pick for DeShon Elliott