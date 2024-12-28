The Miami Dolphins’ 2024 season started rough, marked by injuries and inconsistency. However, the team has been steadily finding its rhythm, largely due to key rookie contributions, such as defensive end Chop Robinson, wide receiver Malik Washington, and running back De’Von Achane’s continued excellence.

Since becoming a starter, Chop Robinson has proven to be a standout draft pick for Miami. After a quiet start, Robinson has become one of the most disruptive forces on the defense. Over the past seven games, he’s recorded six sacks, showcasing his ability to apply constant pressure on quarterbacks and disrupt plays in the backfield.

His quick burst off the line of scrimmage and relentless motor has been key to his success. Robinson’s sack surge has helped spark a defensive resurgence. He’s also been instrumental on third downs and in creating negative plays for opposing offenses. If his strong performance continues, Robinson could become a major force in Miami’s defense moving forward.

While Robinson has made waves on defense, Malik Washington has been quietly building an important role on offense. Though his statistics may not be as flashy, his impact has been undeniable.

Washington has consistently stepped up in crucial moments, whether converting a third down or making a key catch. His ability to perform under pressure has earned the trust of both coaches and teammates, making him an invaluable part of Miami’s offensive scheme. Washington’s consistent ability to perform under pressure complements the more explosive performances of teammates like De’Von Achane.

As a key part of the Dolphins’ offense, Achane’s ability to dominate both on the ground and in the air has given Miami an offensive weapon that few defenses can contain. His versatility and game-changing ability have opened up new opportunities for everyone around him, including Washington. Washington’s contributions may not always grab headlines, but his reliability complements the explosive performances of teammates like Achane.

Although Robinson and Washington have started to leave their marks, De’Von Achane’s electrifying performances have truly carried the Dolphins’ offense. The sophomore running back has been sensational, racking up 761 rushing yards on 182 carries (4.2 yards per carry) and five rushing touchdowns.

In addition to his running ability, Achane has proved that he is a legitimate dual-threat weapon, having caught 76 passes for 579 yards and six touchdowns. His versatility has made him a nightmare for defenses, as he can break off big runs and make explosive plays through the air. Achane’s quickness, vision, and ability to change the game on any given play have been key to Miami’s offensive success. His all-around impact has helped open up opportunities for the rest of the offense.

As the season nears its end, the Dolphins are beginning to fire on all cylinders, thanks to the standout performances from Robinson, Washington, and especially Achane. What started as a slow and inconsistent campaign has transformed into one full of promise and momentum, positioning Miami for a potential postseason push.