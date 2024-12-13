Zach Sieler is Finally Getting the Recognition He Deserves

Number 92 for the Miami Dolphins has become a fan-favorite in sunny South Florida by building a reputation as one of the most underrated players in the entire league.

Even though Anthony Weaver‘s group hasn’t been anything to brag about these last few weeks, Defensive Lineman Zach Sieler has been one of the bright spots up front this year. Sieler was awarded Defensive Player of the Week honors for the AFC after a stellar performance against the Jets in week 14, collecting five tackles and two sacks.

Miami’s defense could not make any defensive plays until late in the game, when Zach Sieler got to Aaron Rodgers twice, forcing a few three-and-outs that helped save the game.

The road has never been easy for Zach Sieler. The Baltimore Ravens took Sieler at the end of the 2018 Draft but was cut from the team the next year. Following the wipe-down of the roster in the 2019 offseason, the Miami Dolphins brought in a lot of young talent in an attempt to build around first-round pick Christian Wilkins. Zach Sieler would end up being signed to the practice squad later that season and worked his way through the depth chart.

As the years passed, the former Ferris State Bulldog progressively improved his game and became a household name among the Miami Dolphins fanbase. Last season, Zach Sieler had a breakout campaign, accounting for 63 tackles, ten sacks, a forced fumble, and a pick-six. Despite being snubbed from Pro Bowl and All-Pro recognitions, Sieler established himself as an “untouchable” member of the Dolphins’ front seven.

On August 27th, 2023, Zach Sieler signed a three-year, 30-million-dollar contract extension to keep him in South Beach. Despite this being a huge deal for Sieler, many Dolphins fans were concerned that Sieler’s contract money should’ve been saved for Christian Wilkins’ impending negotiations. Even though Sieler was beloved among the fanbase, many preferred to keep the former first-rounder.

Say what you want about our heavily criticized GM, Chris Grier, but keeping Zach Sieler for less money than Christian Wilkins may have been the right choice. Sieler has exceeded all expectations since lacing up for the Dolphins, and I believe he’s among the most underrated players in football.

Zach Sieler continues to dominate the line of scrimmage week in and week out. He provides a much-needed wall to a defensive front that was severely lacking talent this past Spring. Sieler has been holding his own on Anthony Weaver’s defensive front and has steadily made a name for himself in the NFL.

He is one of the Dolphins’ longest-tenured players and continues to convert many doubters into believers. He has become one of the top players in his position.