The Miami Dolphins finished the 2024 season with an underwhelming record of 8-9 and currently hold the 13th overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft. There are a number of routes the team can go when making their selection, whether it be picking strictly by position or picking the best player available. With the team selecting just inside the top 15, there will most likely be opportunities to snag some players that may have fallen out of the top 10.

There is also no telling if Miami will trade up or down on Day One of the draft, as they have plenty of ammo to move. Depending on how Free Agency goes in March, there may be a multitude of glaring needs for the Fins heading into draft season. Below, I listed some of the outstanding prospects that I believe Head Coach Mike McDaniel and General Manager Chris Grier should be taking a closer eye at come April.

Malachi Starks – S , Georgia

It’s no secret how poor the Dolphins safeties played in 2024, accounting for arguably the worst respective group in pro football. After watching the Dolphins’ secondary week after week, it became clear that starters Jevon Holland and Jordan Poyer could not suffice for the lack of depth at the position. Holland will be entering Free Agency in March, barring anything unforeseen, and Jordan Poyer looks to be contemplating retirement after one season in South Beach. Malachi Starks seems to be a home run pick here, given the title of the top safety in the class. Right away, Starks could be a starter in Anthony Weaver’s scheme and provide some much-needed size and athleticism at Safety, kind of like how he used Kyle Hamilton in Baltimore. The Georgia Bulldog Day 1 starter in Miami given his availability.

Mason Graham – DL , Michigan

My next draft crush is the two-time All-American defensive tackle from Michigan, Mason Graham. The former National Champion being selected wouldn’t be the flashiest pick in the world, but it would be a satisfying one. It’s been years since the Dolphins invested an early pick on the defensive line and Mason Graham would be a great fit to put alongside star Zach Sieler. Last offseason, Miami’s front office put little emphasis on replacing Christian Wilkins by signing rotational pieces to minimum contracts. An addition like Graham would bring some much-needed balance to a front that is very top-heavy and would provide some help in stuffing the run.

Tetairoa McMillan – WR , Arizona

Now, this one may be more of a dark horse, but the more I think of the fit, the more I like it. McMillan is regarded as the top receiver in this year’s class and, to some, may be unlikely to be available at pick #13. However, it doesn’t take much to cause a major shake-up in the first round of the draft, whether it be a big trade or another team reaching for someone unexpectedly. If, for whatever reason the 6’5 wideout falls out of the top ten, I think the Dolphins should pull the trigger. With Miami already in need for some taller targets, getting somebody that can climb the ladder for deep balls could really open up the offense for Tua Tagovailoa. With Tyreek Hills’ future in Miami in question, there doesn’t seem to be any bad outcome in taking the talented receiver for years to come.

Tyler Warren – TE , Penn State

The Dolphins are in no position to be making luxury picks after what transpired in 2024, but selecting a Tight End in the first round may make some sense after all. Mike McDaniel made a name for himself in San Fran by following up various zone runs with play-action passes to All-Pro George Kittle. Kittle shined under McDaniels’s offense with the 49ers and became a premier player at his position. If McDaniel can translate this approach with a do-it-all kind of guy like Warren, the sky is the limit. Still needing to improve on blocking, Warren can still be a serviceable compliment to Jonnu Smith in two-tight end sets along with Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle.