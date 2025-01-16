We know the Miami Dolphins need to make many changes, but based on history and the fact that we still have a solid nucleus of young talent, we should be a 9-10-win team. As long as we can hit on our picks and invest where it truly matters, there’s no reason to expect anything less. But where will we stand against the rest of the AFC East?

There’s no real need to discuss the Buffalo Bills, as they continue to dominate the Dolphins (even though we’ve generally been competitive against them in the Mike McDaniel era). As long as they have Josh Allen, they will remain a threat and will likely own the division.

The New England Patriots and New York Jets are the division’s real question marks. Both teams have managed to pull off upsets when least expected, but can they turn things around and actually compete for the division again?

The New England Patriots might be the biggest threat to the Dolphins. They have two promising quarterbacks and recently hired veteran head coach Mike Vrabel, who has had the Dolphins’ number lately. Vrabel also brings a physical element, which has been a weakness for the Dolphins. However, if our front office is serious about being a contender, they will invest in the trenches, which should help alleviate some of that pressure we couldn’t in the past.

The Jets are the least concerning in my opinion. They seem to have inner turmoil, and we don’t know which players will stay or go, but depending on who they hire as head coach, they could become a real threat to the Dolphins. Unlike the Patriots, the Jets have some talented players all across their roster, and a veteran head coach could be the missing piece for them. They also play a physical style, and we literally almost got swept by them this season, so it’s never out of the question.

Regardless, Miami ruined its chances at coasting to an AFC East title last year, so now we have to do it the hard way. While I don’t anticipate that happening this season, we cannot afford to miss the playoffs again. If we do, it’s time to blow it all up.