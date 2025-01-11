The Miami Dolphins season has come to a disappointing end, with the team finishing at 8-9 and missing the playoffs by just one spot. Now that the season is over, the Dolphins can focus on constructing a competitive roster for next year. Despite calls from some fans to part ways with Head Coach Mike McDaniel and General Manager Chris Grier, owner Steve Ross confirmed that both will return for the 2025 season.

Critics of McDaniel and Grier point to the team’s underperformance as the reason for wanting changes. Grier, who has been with the Dolphins for over 20 years and has served as GM since 2016, has faced significant criticism for failing to address the team’s offensive line. While he has attempted to fix the line through draft picks and free-agent signings, most of those moves have not panned out. When his attempts fell short, Grier turned to short-term fixes that only made the problem worse. At the end-of-season press conference, Grier acknowledged the offensive line issue and promised to address it after previously stating that fans were more concerned about it than he was.

McDaniel, on the other hand, has faced criticism for occasionally overcomplicating his play-calling. This has led to penalties or opposing defenses successfully countering the plays. Additionally, McDaniel has been questioned for failing to call the right plays in critical moments, such as not running the ball on 3rd-and-1 or abandoning a successful rushing attack. The head coach has admitted he needs to improve in all areas—from making better play calls to better managing player discipline and game challenges.

While both Grier and McDaniel have acknowledged their shortcomings and expressed a desire to improve, many Dolphins fans, including myself, are waiting to see tangible improvements before offering praise.

With the season officially over, the Dolphins are now shifting their focus to Free Agency and the NFL Draft. The first priority should be evaluating the roster and identifying underperforming players who no longer fit the team’s vision. Once the roster is trimmed, the Dolphins can focus on addressing key areas of need, including the offensive line, safety, depth on the defensive line, cornerback, and wide receiver positions. While there may be other positions that also require attention, these are the primary holes that need to be filled in order to build a more competitive team for the future

As the Dolphins head into the offseason, the changes they make—whether through roster adjustments, strategic additions, or improvements in coaching—will be crucial in shaping the team’s success in the coming season. By addressing key areas like the offensive line, defensive depth, and play-calling, the Dolphins have the potential to turn things around and become a more competitive team. While the season’s disappointing end leaves plenty of room for growth, these adjustments, if executed effectively, could have a positive impact and help the Dolphins take the next step forward. Dolphins fans are hopeful that the front office and coaching staff will turn their words into action and deliver a more promising future for the team.