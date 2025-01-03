Miami Dolphins starting middle linebacker Anthony Walker will not play vs the Jets on Sunday and has been announced as OUT.

LB Anthony Walker Jr. is out against the Jets. — Alain Poupart (@PoupartNFL) January 3, 2025

Walker has been off and on with a hamstring injury for the past month. Tyrel Dodson will start in his place. He is coming off an AFC Defensive Player of the Week performance against the Browns last week.

The Miami Dolphins claimed linebacker Tyrel Dodson off waivers in November. Dodson was let go by Seattle. With Seattle in 2024 in 9 games for Seattle in which Tyrel started all 9, he has 71 tackles and 2 sacks.

For his career, Dodson has played in 68 games, starting 24, but 19 of those 24 starts have come in 2023 and 2024.

Dodson went undrafted in 2019 out of Texas A&M and signed with the Buffalo Bills. In four seasons with the Bills, he had 4.5 sacks and started 10 games for them in 2023.

Mike McDaniel also announced on Friday that starting quarterback Tua Tagovailoa is “very unlikely to play” vs the Jets as well.