Apparently, Tyreek Hill isn’t the only Dolphins player who wants to leave Miami. Jalen Ramsey in a long Instagram post, through a long story and bad analogy, explained how he isn’t valued and appreciated in Miami. I mean, you don’t need a decoder ring or to be Scooby Doo to solve this mystery; he wants out of Miami.

Jalen Ramsey nooooo come back 😭 pic.twitter.com/0V2LoogJOo — The Kevin Harlan Effect (@KevHarlanEffect) January 6, 2025

The Dolphins have had two surefire hall of famers on their roster, Tyreek Hill and Jalen Ramsey. Those guys will be in Canton someday and will probably get in on their first time on the ballot.

Now, both seem to want to get out of Miami and find another team to play for. It says a lot about the culture Mike McDaniel has created that the best players don’t want to be there.

Both players were given reworked contracts in the offseason and had more money thrown at them, but apparently, it is more than money at this point. Both want a chance to win, but they don’t see winning in Miami as an option.

And honestly, why should they? Miami hasn’t won a playoff game since 2000, they haven’t won the AFC East since 2008, and they have missed the playoffs 13 of the last 16 seasons.

Still, though, two of your highest-paid players and team captains you would hope would want to stay around and help fix this. Apparently, that isn’t the case.

If Hill and Ramsey force their way out of Miami, it will make many question the decision Stephen Ross made to bring back Chris Grier and Mike McDaniel, as clearly the locker room is broken, and there are a lot of unhappy players with how things are being run.

Will this stop with Hill and Ramsey? Or will more players speak out and start discussing how they want to leave South Florida and get on another team? We will see in the coming days.

But clearly, things are not all well in Miami Gardens today, one day after the Dolphins’ regular season ended.