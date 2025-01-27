I thought about going with a title along the lines of, “Is the juice worth the squeeze” or “Is the victory worth the battle?” But I felt that this required something a little more colorful. Colorful, like the most vibrant aqua and orange roses the eye could see. More on that later.

It’s been nearly a month since this roller coaster of a season mercifully crashed in East Rutherford at the hands of what was left of Aaron Rodgers and the Jets. January 7th, 2025. A night most notable for Tyreek Hill “strongly hinting” that he wanted out of Miami. Ok, maybe it was more than a strong hint since he quit on his teammates in-game, and in his postgame comments to the media, his actual words regarding his time with the Dolphins were, “I’m out, bruh”. How subtle, how classy.

Two days later, noted superagent Drew Rosenhaus, representing his client, spoke at length about Tyreek and how genuine he was, and how he so badly wants to win and it’s not enough just to make the playoffs. Totally understandable. He’s an all-time elite professional football player in his prime. He’s used to playing in mid-February and wants to keep playing in mid-February. Duh. Who among us, right?

Fast forward to January 25th. We finally have Tyreek Hill explaining his comments in further detail. I’d quote him directly, but I really don’t want to type that many dash marks in place of swear words, so I’ll paraphrase: What we heard at the end of the season was frustration. He’s competed his entire life; he loves to compete, he works hard every day, the Dolphins need more pressure, the Dolphins need to get some “dogs,” etc. He goes on, but I think we get the point, and we all see why he would be frustrated. What player, staff member, or fan isn’t frustrated by this season’s outcome?

Tua and Co came into the season with playoff expectations. Did we all believe that the Dolphins were a legit contender to challenge the likes of the Chiefs, Bills (but mostly the Chiefs), or Ravens (yeah, definitely the Chiefs) for AFC supremacy and make the trip to New Orleans for a shot at the Lombardi? Eh, probably not. If we’re really being honest, this season was about building on last season. Make the playoffs, actually, compete in the playoffs, *maybe* win a game, and *maybe* make a run. The Dolphins fell way short of those goals, and it was a massive disappointment. So, I can understand completely why Tyreek Hill would be frustrated about the way the season unfolded.

That being typed…for a guy who gave up on his teammates, coaching staff, organization, the Dolphins fanbase, etc… he’s got a lot of nerve talking about how much of a competitor he is. Are you calling out the organization for needing “dogs”? Well, where were you, Tyreek? That’s right. You took your helmet off and basically threw up deuces to anyone who would pay attention.

It’s equal parts laughable, infuriating, and childish. Oh, and as far as Drew Rosenhaus talking so glowingly about how Tyreek Hill wants to win, I call bull. He had the best head coach and quarterback combo in the modern era of the NFL in Andy Reid and Pat Mahomes, and he chose to leave. He chose to leave a dynasty in the making. If all you want is to win, you stay in Kansas City and ride the Super Bowl wave. Mahomes equals rings. Tua equals stats. Period. Tyreek Hill wanted to get paid, and the Chiefs wouldn’t pay him. The Dolphins and Jets made offers, and he stood to keep more money living in Miami over New York. It’s that simple.

And speaking of #1, what happens during mini-camp when Tua, who will almost certainly be walking on eggshells after being thrown under the bus without being named directly, underthrows Tyreek on an out route in practice? Then what? Does he go on another tirade and demand a trade, then? Does anyone really think that’s a sustainable environment for all parties involved? Really?

To this point, Tyreek Hill hasn’t *formally* asked for a trade (that we know of), but we know all parties involved, at a minimum, surely have had conversations about what a future outside of Miami would look like. They would deny it, but it would be a next-level kind of negligence on the part of the Dolphins front office to go without having the trade conversation, and there would absolutely be a market for his services. After all, we’re not talking about some unknown receiver being plucked from the practice squad. This is Tyreek Hill. We’re talking about one of the most talented football players in the history of the game, and even though he has a lot (and I do mean A LOT) of baggage, there are plenty of coaches and general managers in plenty of war rooms league-wide consulting with their billionaire owners, who can/could/would talk themselves into thinking that the “Cheetah” can/could/would put them over the top (looking at you, Ravens, Bills, Chargers, and every NFC contender).

Whether a trade is in the works or not, there’s no denying that damage has been done. At the very least, conversations need to be had. Tyreek Hill spoke his truth on January 7th, doubled down on that truth on January 25th, and now it’s time for the Dolphins brass to speak some truth of their own. Yes, the prized rose of the 2022 offseason is starting to wilt, and the petals are falling off at 347 Don Shula Dr.

It’s time to ask the question: Are the flowers worth the fertilizer?