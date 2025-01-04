Dianna Russini of The Athletic reports that Miami Dolphins defensive coordinator Anthony Weaver is a hot commodity for teams looking for a head coach right now and that he will get a head coaching job this offseason. The Jaguars and the Chicago Bears appear to have the most interest at this time, and Bears GM Ryan Poles is doing serious homework on Weaver.

In regards to Jacksonville, Russini said: “While many around the league expected Doug Pederson’s time in Jacksonville to end midseason, the Jaguars chose to ride it out instead. While that might suggest ownership is open to giving Pederson more time, sources say Jacksonville has quietly started laying the groundwork for a coaching search. If the job officially opens up, I’d expect names like Lions offensive coordinator Ben Johnson and Dolphins defensive coordinator Anthony Weaver to be connected to the Jags.”

The Bears, though, appear to have more interest in Weaver, per Russini. Regarding the Bears, Russini said: “The Bears are gearing up for their head-coaching search, and a few big names are already on their radar: Vrabel, Lions offensive coordinator Ben Johnson and defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn, Vikings defensive coordinator Brian Flores, Commanders offensive coordinator Kliff Kingsbury and Weaver, the Dolphins’ DC. GM Ryan Poles has been doing serious homework on these candidates, particularly Weaver.

Sources from both the Ravens — where Weaver spent three seasons — and the Dolphins have nothing but praise for his leadership qualities. Currently, the Dolphins rank third in the NFL in total defense — the first time in 22 years they’ve been this high (they ranked third in 2002 as well). Players have a lot of respect for the 44-year-old Weaver, describing him as “high energy,” “emotionally intelligent” and someone who holds players accountable. While we might not have a one-size-fits-all definition of the “leader of men” the Bears say they are looking for, Weaver seems to fit the bill.

Weaver’s coaching career started as a defensive line coach with the Bills, Browns and Texans before he was promoted to Houston’s defensive coordinator in 2020, when Romeo Crennel was promoted to associate head coach. That season didn’t go as planned for Houston, leading to a coaching staff overhaul. But Weaver’s path didn’t stop there. He moved to Baltimore, where he became the defensive line coach and run game coordinator. In 2022, he dropped the run game coordinator title and was promoted to associate head coach. He interviewed for the Commanders’ head-coaching position last year and was considered a finalist. Many people around the league believe this is the year Weaver will land the big job.”

Before this season, Anthony Weaver was only a defensive coordinator for one season in Houston in 2020. This year, as the Dolphins defensive coordinator, navigating many injuries on that side of the ball, with one game left to play, Miami ranks 3rd overall in total defense (Vic Fangio and the Eagles rank #1). Miami also ranks Top 10 in rushing defense, passing defense, and scoring defense this season.

If Weaver were to leave, Mike McDaniel would be on his 4th defensive coordinator in 4 seasons as the Dolphins head coach.

More on this story as it develops.