The Miami Dolphins’ search for a WR coach is now over as they have hired Robert Prince, per Tom Pelissero of the NFL Network.

The #Dolphins are hiring Robert Prince as their receivers coach, per source. An experienced addition to Mike McDaniel's staff.

Robert Prince has coached on and off in the NFL since 2004 in a variety of roles. He has been a WR coach for three different teams since 2014. First with the Detroit Lions from 2014-2020, and when the Lions fired their head coach in 2020, Prince became the acting head coach to finish out the season.

In 2021, Prince became the Houston Texans’ wide receiver coach before moving to Dallas, where he has been their wide receiver coach for the past two seasons.

Prince was also the offensive coordinator for Boise State from 2012 to 2013, and prior to that, he was a receiver coach for Seattle in 2009.