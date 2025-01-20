Tom Pelissero of the NFL Network reports that the New Orleans Saints are bringing in Miami Dolphins defensive coordinator Anthony Weaver for a 2nd interview on Wednesday for their open head coaching position. Weaver has also met with the Chicago Bears this offseason about their head coaching vacancy.

Before this season, Anthony Weaver was only a defensive coordinator for one season in Houston in 2020. This year, as the Dolphins defensive coordinator, navigating many injuries on that side of the ball, with one game left to play, Miami ranks 3rd overall in total defense (Vic Fangio and the Eagles rank #1). Miami also ranks Top 10 in rushing defense, passing defense, and scoring defense this season.

If Weaver were to leave, Mike McDaniel would be on his 4th defensive coordinator in 4 seasons as the Dolphins head coach.

Diana Russini of The Athletic has said about Weaver: Sources from both the Ravens — where Weaver spent three seasons — and the Dolphins have nothing but praise for his leadership qualities. Currently, the Dolphins rank third in the NFL in total defense — the first time in 22 years they’ve been this high (they ranked third in 2002 as well). Players have a lot of respect for the 44-year-old Weaver, describing him as “high energy,” “emotionally intelligent” and someone who holds players accountable. While we might not have a one-size-fits-all definition of the “leader of men” the Bears say they are looking for, Weaver seems to fit the bill.

Weaver’s coaching career started as a defensive line coach with the Bills, Browns and Texans before he was promoted to Houston’s defensive coordinator in 2020, when Romeo Crennel was promoted to associate head coach. That season didn’t go as planned for Houston, leading to a coaching staff overhaul. But Weaver’s path didn’t stop there. He moved to Baltimore, where he became the defensive line coach and run game coordinator. In 2022, he dropped the run game coordinator title and was promoted to associate head coach. He interviewed for the Commanders’ head-coaching position last year and was considered a finalist. Many people around the league believe this is the year Weaver will land the big job.”

