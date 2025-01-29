Do you remember Ricky Williams? If you are a true Dolphins fan, of course you do. And despite that, we all regretted him leaving football with the Dolphins in 2004 and not returning until 2007; the years he played for Miami were special.



Bring Back Ricky Ball, the run-first offensive scheme that bullied defenses and ran through and around defensive linemen, linebackers, cornerbacks, and safeties.

So much fun to watch.



The Dolphins used the Wildcat formation in 2008, used by Kansas State in the 1990s and early 2000s.



Tony Sparano was the Coach, and Ronnie Brown and Ricky Williams were in the backfield.



Now, every defense knew the Dolphins would give the ball to Ricky Williams or Ronnie Brown, and you know what they did: They gave it to Ricky Williams or Ronnie Brown. Those Dolphins loved to run the ball, and the offensive line played smash-mouth football.



The 2025 Dolphins need to watch that film and play smash-mouth bully football as a first option, not an afterthought. If the Dolphins play that way, running down ‘defenses’ throats as the priority, our speedy wide receivers will come open.



Chris Grier and Mike McDaniel need to make it happen.



The Detroit Lions were one game away from the NFC Championship game, and although their defense and rare mistakes let them down in the end, their smash-mouth running game got them there. Jarred Goff, like Tua Tagovailoa, is not a running quarterback, but their play-action passes worked to perfection with Jahmyr Gibbs running the ball.



Drafting or trading for a better offensive line, primarily guards and a bruiser running back, should be priorities this offseason.



Stop the finesse schemes and start to bully people.



And run the ball more.



Bring Back Ricky Ball.