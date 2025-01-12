One of the things that really stuck out to me at the end-of-season press conference with general manager Chris Grier and head coach Mike McDaniel was McDaniel’s admission that players were late to meetings and lacked attendance in offseason workouts. He stressed that he fined players for being late but realized that wasn’t working.

No kidding—these players are making millions of dollars, and the fines they hand out are pocket change compared to where the NFL was years ago.

McDaniel needs to be tougher on his players, such as repeat offenders getting suspended for conduct detrimental to the team, benching, or just getting rid of them.

What I feared most when the Dolphins moved on from Brian Flores to McDaniel was the team would lose its discipline. Says what you want about Flores, but he was a disciplinarian, and he didn’t tolerate being late. McDaniel has entitled his players and basically has lost any discipline, it seems, from an outsider’s perspective.

McDaniel is coming into next season on the hot seat, and if he wants to keep his job, then he has to get tough. Bill Parcells did that after his first season as head coach of the New York Giants, where he was almost fired after his first season as coach.

However, he was retained, and he got tougher on his players and wasn’t Mr. Nice Guy. He let his message be heard. McDaniel has to try to do that, but he has been here 3 years, and it’s hard to change who you are, and the player could get tuned out.

It’s hard to find a coach who can be tough on the players and coaches. Who isn’t afraid to call them out, gives them tough love, supports them, and can pull back at times to show they care. One coach I see who does that is in my Syracuse area, Fran Brown. I know it’s college football, but hear me out on this. I officiated a couple of his spring practices in March and April. He is loud, tough on players and coaches, and shows compassion. They are tough qualities to find in a head coach. I saw him call out his coaches in practice for not getting the right personnel on the field and calling out his quarterback, Kyle McCord, telling him if he didn’t play better, he would go back in the portal to find someone. I saw it with my own eyes, and his team won 10 games and is turning the program around.

It’s a different level from my example, but it shows the type of person you need as a coach, and they are hard to find. Flores was tough, and then the Dolphins went to the players-friendly guy in McDaniel. Well, now the Dolphins need a leader in the locker room, and McDaniel has to take a long look at himself this offseason to try to change his ways, and it won’t be easy. He has to show the locker room that tardiness won’t be tolerated, especially nowadays with technology. There’s no excuse for guys being late and disrespectful.

McDaniel learned some hard lessons this year, and after his back-to-back playoff appearances, it was a very humbling season for him. Since he is coming back, I wonder if he can change things.