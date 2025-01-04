Jonathan Jones of CBS Sports reported Saturday morning that there was a strong rumor in the fall that Chris Grier may retire after this season and move into a senior advisor role.

Per Jones’s report: “Chris Grier has been in the Miami Dolphins organization since 2000. He has seen one Miami playoff win since then (a wild-card victory in his first season as a scout with the team.) A strong rumor around the league during the fall was that Grier could retire and move to a senior advisor role.

But many have questioned whether the 84-year-old Stephen Ross would want to conduct a search for a new GM, especially considering how well-liked Grier is within the building.

Since becoming GM in 2016, Grier has hired three different head coaches and gotten to three postseasons with no wins. The Dolphins have a slim chance of making the playoffs this year.”

Grier started with the Miami Dolphins as a court in the year 2000. Before that, he worked for the New England Patriots. He has worked his way up from scout to Assistant Director of College Scouting Director of College Scouting and has been Miami’s general manager since 2016.

On his watch as general manager, Miami has never won a playoff game and has had three head coaches. Adam Gase, Brian Flores, and Mike McDaniel.

If Grier were to retire after the season, one would have to wonder if Miami would promote from within and make the new general manager someone who is already in-house and works under Grier, like Marvin Allen or Reggie McKenzie. Marvin Allen is the current Assistant general manager and is the natural person to step into that role and be promoted to General Manager.

Or would Miami go outside the organization to find a new GM?

Also, would the “senior advisor” role Grier take be similar to the VP role Mike Tannenbaum had early in Grier’s time as a general manager, where many believed that Tannenbaum was the defacto GM who was calling the shots and Grier was General Manager in title only?

Grier has been under a lot of scrutiny in Miami the past year for letting players like Robert Hunt, Christian Wilkins, DeShon Elliott, Brandon Jones, and Andrew Van Ginkel leave in free agency and doing very little to replace any of them. Many fans and media blame Grier for Miami’s lack of a capable backup quarterback as the reason the team will most likely miss the playoffs this season.

More on this story as it develops.