NFL Draft writer Josh Edwards at CBS Sports released his latest mock draft. With the 13th overall pick in Rd 1, he has a pick that will definitely draw a reaction from Dolphins fans, both positive and negative, depending on your perspective on how the Dolphins should attack the draft.
Round 1, Pick #13: Tyler Warren, TE, Penn St
Leadership seems to believe they have mended a relationship with Tyreek Hill that appeared strained in the season finale. The offseason has only just begun and one would imagine that there will be more twists and turns in the road. Tyler Warren is a versatile offensive talent who Mike McDaniel should be able to maximize.
Draft Profile: Bio
Tyler Warren, a versatile tight end out of Penn State, has steadily climbed the depth chart to become a key weapon in the Nittany Lions’ offense. The 6’6″, 256-pound junior hails from Mechanicsville, Virginia, where he was a standout multi-sport athlete at Atlee High School. Warren’s journey from high school quarterback to Big Ten tight end showcases his exceptional athleticism and adaptability.
After appearing in just two games as a true freshman, he saw action in all 13 games in 2021, contributing both as a receiver and in short-yardage rushing situations. His sophomore campaign in 2022 saw increased involvement in the passing game, hauling in 10 receptions for 123 yards and three touchdowns. Warren’s breakout came in 2023, where he started 12 games and finished with 34 catches for 422 yards and seven touchdowns, earning third-team All-Big Ten honors from the coaches.
Warren’s athletic background as a former quarterback has translated well to the tight end position, allowing him to develop into a multi-faceted offensive threat. His performance in the 2023 Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl against Ole Miss, where he posted a career-high 127 receiving yards, showcased his potential as a game-changing tight end at the next level. With 11 career touchdown receptions, Warren has already etched his name in the Penn State record books, tying for fourth all-time among Nittany Lion tight ends.
Scouting Report: Strengths
- Exceptional athleticism and versatility, allowing for deployment all over the formation
- Natural hands-catcher with the ability to pluck the ball away from his body
- Displays quick feet and sharp route-running skills, creating separation off the line of scrimmage
- Tough runner after the catch, consistently falling forward and fighting for extra yardage
- Red zone threat with a knack for finding soft spots in zone coverage
- Willing blocker with a nasty demeanor, looking to put defenders on the ground
- Experience as an H-back, providing value as a lead blocker on sweeps and tosses
- High football IQ stemming from his background as a quarterback
Scouting Report: Weaknesses
- Relatively new to the tight end position, still developing consistency in all aspects of the role
- Blocking technique needs refinement, occasionally plays over his toes and loses leverage
- Limited experience as an in-line blocker against top-tier edge defenders
- Production has been inconsistent due to sharing snaps in a deep tight end rotation
- Could benefit from adding more muscle mass to his frame for improved play strength
Scouting Report: Summary
Warren projects as a “Y” tight end with “F” versatility at the next level, offering true mismatch potential in the passing game. His ability to flex out wide, work from the slot, or operate in-line gives him three-down value in multiple offensive schemes. Warren’s catch radius and body control make him a viable security blanket and red zone threat from day one.
At the point of attack, Warren shows a solid anchor but needs to improve his hand placement and leverage to consistently win against NFL edge-setters. His willingness as a blocker suggests untapped potential in this area. Warren’s route tree is advanced for the position, showcasing crisp breaks and the ability to stem defenders at the top of his routes. He demonstrates good spatial awareness against zone coverage and the play strength to box out smaller defenders in tight windows.
With plus athleticism and natural pass-catching ability, Warren has the tools to become a chain-mover and seam-stretcher at the next level. His draft stock could see a significant boost with a strong showing at the Combine and continued development as an in-line blocker. While he may not be a plug-and-play TE1, Warren’s ceiling as a matchup nightmare makes him an intriguing developmental prospect with starter upside. Look for him to come off the board on Day 2, where he could become a key cog in a multiple-tight end offense that emphasizes creating mismatches in the passing game.