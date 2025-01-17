NFL Draft writer Josh Edwards at CBS Sports released his latest mock draft. With the 13th overall pick in Rd 1, he has a pick that will definitely draw a reaction from Dolphins fans, both positive and negative, depending on your perspective on how the Dolphins should attack the draft.

Round 1, Pick #13: Tyler Warren, TE, Penn St

Leadership seems to believe they have mended a relationship with Tyreek Hill that appeared strained in the season finale. The offseason has only just begun and one would imagine that there will be more twists and turns in the road. Tyler Warren is a versatile offensive talent who Mike McDaniel should be able to maximize.

NFL Draft Buzz Draft Profile

Draft Profile: Bio

Tyler Warren, a versatile tight end out of Penn State, has steadily climbed the depth chart to become a key weapon in the Nittany Lions’ offense. The 6’6″, 256-pound junior hails from Mechanicsville, Virginia, where he was a standout multi-sport athlete at Atlee High School. Warren’s journey from high school quarterback to Big Ten tight end showcases his exceptional athleticism and adaptability.

After appearing in just two games as a true freshman, he saw action in all 13 games in 2021, contributing both as a receiver and in short-yardage rushing situations. His sophomore campaign in 2022 saw increased involvement in the passing game, hauling in 10 receptions for 123 yards and three touchdowns. Warren’s breakout came in 2023, where he started 12 games and finished with 34 catches for 422 yards and seven touchdowns, earning third-team All-Big Ten honors from the coaches.

Warren’s athletic background as a former quarterback has translated well to the tight end position, allowing him to develop into a multi-faceted offensive threat. His performance in the 2023 Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl against Ole Miss, where he posted a career-high 127 receiving yards, showcased his potential as a game-changing tight end at the next level. With 11 career touchdown receptions, Warren has already etched his name in the Penn State record books, tying for fourth all-time among Nittany Lion tight ends.

Scouting Report: Strengths

Exceptional athleticism and versatility, allowing for deployment all over the formation

Natural hands-catcher with the ability to pluck the ball away from his body

Displays quick feet and sharp route-running skills, creating separation off the line of scrimmage

Tough runner after the catch, consistently falling forward and fighting for extra yardage

Red zone threat with a knack for finding soft spots in zone coverage

Willing blocker with a nasty demeanor, looking to put defenders on the ground

Experience as an H-back, providing value as a lead blocker on sweeps and tosses

High football IQ stemming from his background as a quarterback

Scouting Report: Weaknesses Relatively new to the tight end position, still developing consistency in all aspects of the role

Blocking technique needs refinement, occasionally plays over his toes and loses leverage

Limited experience as an in-line blocker against top-tier edge defenders

Production has been inconsistent due to sharing snaps in a deep tight end rotation

Could benefit from adding more muscle mass to his frame for improved play strength