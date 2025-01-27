During the broadcast of the Buffalo Bills and Kansas City Chiefs AFC Championship game, Tony Romo described the Chiefs as having “Championship DNA.”



In reality, the term could have easily described either team as the game was a battle of heavyweights trading punches.



As the 2024 football season rapidly winds down, I consider the current Dolphins team and their DNA.



Both the Bills and the Chiefs have players who are at their best when they are needed to make plays. Unfortunately, this Dolphins team disappeared when faced with their greatest challenge. They often lose to teams with a winning record and play their worst football when the lights are the brightest.



Both the Bills and the Chiefs have multi-talented Quarterbacks who are versatile and can be unpredictable. I can’t say the same for our Dolphins Quarterback until Tua Tagovailoa proves us fans wrong and changes the narrative surrounding him.



The AFC Championship game displayed the type of emotion, drive, and resilience that comes with a Championship DNA. And as the game wound down, the Chiefs kept finding ways to get first downs and keep the ball away from the Bills. It was a never-give-up attitude.



This Dolphins team has yet to prove it is built with those same ingredients. Until that happens, we will continue to be owned by the Bills and have no chance of competing with the Ravens.



It is incumbent on Stephen Ross, Chris Grier, Mike McDaniel, and everyone else in the Dolphins organization to look at themselves in the mirror and ask how the team can build a Championship DNA.



This will require new talent to complement those other players who will win and can trade to compete with the league’s heavyweights.



As a lifelong Dolphins fan, I hope that metamorphosis occurs sooner rather than later. Otherwise, we will continue to experience disappointing seasons.







