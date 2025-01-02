This team has shown extraordinary resilience and has climbed their way out of a very ugly 2-6 hole. But that is not to say that we still don’t have glaring issues with this team. While a lack of talent and physicality are most noticeable, do we also have an underlying confidence issue?

Guards

The weakest links on our team are undoubtedly the offensive guard positions not only because of how crucial they are but also because they consistently stand out as poor performers week after week. Robert Jones – an undrafted free agent – hasn’t had the same expectations as Liam Eichenberg who was a second-round pick in 2021, but both have failed as NFL starters. They continue to get bullied at the line of scrimmage and draw unnecessary penalties. Is this all a lack of talent at the NFL level or a mixture of a lack of confidence as well?

Raheem Mostert

Unfortunately, Raheem Mostert has experienced a significant fall from grace. Last year, he set a franchise record with 20 touchdowns, 18 of which were rushing touchdowns. However, with just one game remaining in the regular season, he has only scored two touchdowns. Is this decline a result of aging, or is it a mental issue related to a loss of confidence? Especially considering he was benched earlier in the season thanks to back-to-back weeks of costly fumbles.

Durham Smythe

This one is a little more understandable, given that Durham Smythe has lost a substantial amount of snaps to Jonnu Smith and Julian Hill. However, Smythe was once known for having reliable hands and being adequate in the blocking game. It seems that he is not as reliable as he once was. Can Smythe regain the trust of the coaching staff, or has his lack of playing time affected him mentally?

Mike McDaniel

One of the most significant problems with the team is coaching, and it starts at the top with Mike McDaniel. It seems as though McDaniel tends to shrink in big moments, which has a trickle-down effect on the rest of the team. This lack of confidence from the coach hurts us even more because it prevents the team from simply playing football. While it’s understandable that he may lack confidence in the offensive line, he could at least make things easier by using the correct personnel and not costing us timeouts. Either because he can’t get the play in on time or because he loses a challenge.

Tyreek Hill

Possibly the most surprising disappointment has been Tyreek Hill. Hill has let this team down on several occasions throughout his tenure as a Dolphin. While it was easier to overlook early on, when he was consistently racking up over 100 yards per game, his recent drop in performance has directly cost us games this season. As the number one receiver, we need more from him—not just as a star athlete, but also as a leader. Is his decline due to a lack of focus, or has he lost a bit of confidence?