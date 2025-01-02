It’s been a good week for the Miami Dolphins and their chances of bagging a wildcard berth in the playoffs. Despite starting their season with a losing 2-6 record, they have now won 6 of their last 8 games and, after the Indianapolis Colts lost to the New York Giants in week 17, Miami still has a chance of sneaking in. They need to win against the New York Jets in their final game, and the Denver Broncos have to lose against the Kansas City Chiefs. The odds are still slim, but few really expected them to even be in with a slim chance.

With one week to go, the Chiefs, Bills, and Texans have all secured places in the playoffs after winning their respective divisions. The Steelers, Ravens, and Chargers have also confirmed their spots.

The Dolphins did give their chances a bit of a boost when they took on the Cleveland Browns. The Browns entered the game on the back of a four-game losing streak. On paper, it looked like a game the Dolphins should have been winning. However, news that QB Tua Tagovailoa would be injured for the match-up made the task more difficult. His replacement, Tyler Huntley, who’s a former Cleveland player, deputized well. Eventually, with the Cleveland offense only putting 3 points on the board, the Dolphins walked away as 20-3 winners, giving them 8-8 for the season.

Huntley finished the game with 22 for 26 and a passing touchdown. He also scored 53 yards on the ground and an extra touchdown. The match was low-scoring, but Huntley was the better of the two QBs on the field.

With one week left to play, Miami has to rely on other teams to secure themselves a wildcard berth into the playoffs, while also winning their game against the 4-12 New York Jets. They also need the Broncos to lose against the Kansas City Chiefs, but as The Chiefs have already won their division, several of their key players are expected to be rested, which will improve the Broncos’ chances of securing a season-ending win. The Chiefs are 15-1 for the season while the Broncos are 9-7.

According to The Athletic, the Dolphins have just a 16% chance of making the playoffs. DraftKings have the chances even lower, giving them a +1,600 shot at securing a place in the post-season, which means a probability of less than 6%. They will be hoping that Tagavailoa will be back in time for the final game. He has been the team’s standout player this season, throwing 2,867 yards and scoring 19 touchdowns with 7 interceptions. Meanwhile Achane has 761 rushing yards, a team best.

Miami has another injury doubt for the next game as left tackle Terron Armstead suffered a recurrence of a knee injury during the match against the Browns. Surgery had been ruled out, but Armstead had been left resting during most weeks and playing on Sundays.

There is a total of three teams now vying for a single playoff spot after the Chargers grabbed one spot this weekend. The Broncos and Bengals are the other two teams hoping for a spot. The Broncos missed out on an opportunity to secure a spot after losing to The Bengals with the match clinched by a 3-yard touchdown pass in overtime, scored by Tee Higgins. However, all the Broncos have to do to take the last spot is win their game against the Kansas City Chiefs. They are the only team whose destiny lies solely in their own hands.

The Bengals have the slimmest chance of progressing as they need to beat the Steelers in week 18 while both the Broncos and the Dolphins have to lose their games. With that said, they did well to take it to the last game week, picking up a victory against fellow playoff hopefuls the Broncos.

Even though there are only three teams left in the hunt for the playoffs, there are a lot of potential permutations to decide who will progress and who won’t. As well as the game results, it may come down to who is available and who is rested. The Broncos match against Kansas City will likely see the Chiefs resting key players after they secured a playoff spot in Week 18. And it is still unclear whether the Dolphins will be able to call on the services of Tua TagoVailoa, who has arguably been their best player so far this season.