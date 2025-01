In this episode of DolphinsTalk Weekly, Kevin recaps Miami’s win over the Browns, talks about how the Fins are alive for a wild card spot with one game left, and has a bonus whisky segment —All this and more will be on this week’s DolphinsTalk Weekly with Kevin Dern.

(CLICK ONE OF THE LINKS BELOW TO LISTEN)

APPLE PODCAST: CLICK HERE

IHEART RADIO: CLICK HERE