Reggie McKenzie a Senior Personnel Executive with the Miami Dolphins, has left the organization to join the Tennessee Titans for a similar role. McKenzie interviewed with the Titans for their open GM job over the last month. The Miami Dolphins will not get compensatory picks in this situation.

McKenzie has been with Miami in a Senior Personnel Executive position since 2019. With Mike McDaniel and Chris Grier on the “hot seat,” the job security in Miami is very unstable. With the Titans ushering in a new front office and a new general manager, McKenzie will have more job security moving forward with the Titans. It isn’t surprising he made this move.

The #Titans continue to add expertise to their front office, as they are set to hire #Dolphins executive Reggie McKenzie in a key, senior scouting role, sources say. The former #Raiders GM and respected personnel man will support Mike Borgonzi, Chad Brinker, and Dave Ziegler. pic.twitter.com/5AkTVEgNt0 — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) January 27, 2025

After being the General Manager of the then-Oakland Raiders between 2012 and 2018, McKenzie was hired by Chris Grier as a Senior Personnel Executive, and he has been in that role since.

McKenzie will be 62 years old in February and has been an NFL Front Office Executive since 1994 with the Packers, Raiders, and now the Dolphins.

The Raiders made McKenzie the general manager based on a recommendation from John Madden, who advised Mark Davis to consider Reggie.

McKenzie fired then-head coach Hue Jackson and hired Dennis Allen as his head coach. The Raiders didn’t have a ton of success with Reggie as the GM, but in 2016 he was given a 4 year contract extension by Mark Davis. After a 7-9 record in 2019, the Raiders fired Reggie McKenzie.