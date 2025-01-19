The NFL Draft is about three to four months away, and it’s pivotal for the Miami Dolphins because general manager Chris Grier and head coach Mike McDaniel are both on the hot seat next year. However, the biggest reason is that the Dolphins have one of the oldest rosters in the league. With 10 picks, they need to infuse more young talent this year, as the team is up against the salary cap this year and next year.

The draft is a great way to bring in young talent on cheaper contracts and the Dolphins have gotten away from that the last few years. They were more aggressive and traded away picks for talented veterans and gave them big contracts, however now it’s coming back to get them against the cap and team didn’t bring in younger talent.

The Dolphins have a lot of holes on their football team, especially on the offensive & defensive lines as well as safety, but the Dolphins need to have an open mind at pick 13. Grier likes to pick the best player available as he should, but what his board is compared to others is anyone’s guess. They should also look at players that aren’t necessarily a need. There are a couple of players that could be available when the Dolphins pick, and that will make things interesting.

The first is running back Ashton Jeanty from Boise St. He was a runner-up for the Heisman Trophy this past year and was the best running back in college football, and it wasn’t close. He is one of the best prospects to come out at the position in a few years and has the size to run between the tackles in short yardage and speed to take it the distance. He can also catch the ball out of the backfield. The thing is, Grier doesn’t value running backs as much, but if the Dolphins are serious about being a more physical team, especially in short yardage, then Jeanty is part of the answer there. He would complement DeVon Achane and Jaylen Wright, who are more speed-backs than power-backs.

My biggest concern with Jeanty is he carried the ball 374 times this past season, and that’s a lot, as running backs have a shelf life with the number of carries and the wear and tear on their body. It’s something I would be willing to take a chance on considering his talent, but I don’t think Jeanty will be there at 13 due to the fact the Dallas Cowboys are right in front of the Dolphins, and their owner, Jerry Jones, loves star power.

The other player that intrigues me is tight end Tyler Warren from Penn St. I know the Dolphins have Jonnu Smith, and he just set franchise records for catches and yards and tied for touchdowns by a tight end. The thing is, the Dolphins don’t have much depth behind him. In 2023, the Dolphins had no touchdown receptions from the tight end, and that changed when Smith came, but next year is the final year of his contract, and he will probably want another deal the Dolphins might not be able to afford. Behind Smith is Durham Smythe, who has been with the team since 2018, and he hasn’t developed as well as the staff had hoped, especially as a receiver. The Dolphins should move on from him this offseason.

They also have Julian Hill, who had issues with penalties and hasn’t been anything special at the position. Warren, from the tight end position, can catch the ball, be lined up on the line, in the slot, or end. The biggest thing is he blocks and isn’t afraid to get physical at the line of scrimmage. These are qualities that you don’t find at the tight end position because of the passing game tight ends are used more in the passing game, and blocking is an afterthought, so when they come to the NFL, they aren’t good blockers. It’s hard to find all-around tight ends like Travis Kelce and George Kittle.

Warren can also line up as an H-back, take snaps in the wildcat, and under center for a sneak. A tight end isn’t a huge need, but if he is available and the best player available, the Dolphins should strongly consider taking him.

The Dolphins have bigger needs, I know, on the offensive and defensive lines, but that doesn’t mean they should look away from talented players who aren’t needed. Last year, the Las Vegas Raiders had the 13th pick ironically and took the best players available in tight end Brock Bowers despite having a talented tight end in Michael Mayer. The Raiders got criticized for the pick, but Bowers turned in the best rookie season for the tight end position, and I bet those people are praising them for the pick now.

The Dolphins could also look to trade down to get some extra picks if a team gives them a heck of an offer but don’t get too cute and risk losing out on talented players. Remember in 2010, the Dolphins traded a 2nd round pick for wide receiver Brandon Marshall and went into the draft hell-bent on getting back the 2nd round pick, but they traded down from the 11th pick to the late 20s and, in the process, passed on talented players, like Jason Pierre Paul and Earl Thomas. The Dolphins shouldn’t bypass talented players.

There is a long way to go before the draft, and things will change. The Dolphins need to have an open mind and leave everything on the table to add more talented players, even if it’s at a position that isn’t a huge need.